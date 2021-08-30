Do the Married at First Sight UK contestants get paid?

Do the Married at First Sight UK couples get paid?

Married at First Sight is back this autumn, with a whole new bunch of singletons ready to find The One.

And E4 has already teased the series will be more dramatic than ever, with bosses taking inspiration from the Australian version of the show.

But as we get to know the MAFS contestants a little better, how much do they get paid?

How much do the Married at First Sight UK contestants get paid?

E4 has not confirmed how much the couples get paid, or if they get paid at all.

However, Nasser Sultan, who appeared in season five of Married at First Sight Australia, revealed how much he got paid.

Nasser claimed: “You get $150 for the day, that's it," Nasser told Now to Love. "But on top of that, you have to pay expenses - your living expenses with the woman that you marry."

He added: "It's not $150 clear. You still have to pay rent if you're renting, you've gotta pay your rego and it's 12 hour filming days."

$150 is around £78, which would be used for expenses while filming.

Former UK contestant Clark Sherwood - who appeared on the show back in 2019 - also said money was given to them to cover some wedding costs - including a wedding dress, suits, hen-do and stag-dos.

He previously told Cosmopolitan: “There’s no financial gain from going on the show.

“There’s budget for things – her wedding dress, a small budget for the suits. There’s some money for hen-do and stag-dos, but it was mainly out of my pocket.

“I think they put money towards travel or something. But there was genuinely no monetary gain. Lots of people think, ‘No one would do that for free’, but actually I spent quite a lot of money on the process."