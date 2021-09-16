Married at First Sight UK filming locations: Where is the MAFS dinner party filmed?

16 September 2021, 14:02

Married at First Sight contestants UK gather for a dinner party every week in a top secret location.
Married at First Sight contestants UK gather for a dinner party every week in a top secret location. Picture: Instagram
Married at First Sight UK is busy taking over our TV screens as we watch the likes of Alexis and Ant, Franky and Marilyse and Megan and Bob give marriage their best shot - but where are the MAFS filming locations in the UK?

After the success of the Australian version, viewers and fans of Married at First Sight UK are keen to know the exact filming locations of the show from the commitment ceremonies to where the dinner parties are filmed each week.

We know much of the show is filmed between London and Brighton, but have the exact spots been revealed? Here’s what we know:

Married At First Sight UK contestants get to enjoy dinner and drinks at the dramatic dinner parties.
Married At First Sight UK contestants get to enjoy dinner and drinks at the dramatic dinner parties. Picture: Instagram

Where is the Married at First Sight dinner party filmed?

Unfortunately, an exact location of the famous and dramatic dinner parties from MAFS UK has yet to be revealed - probably to keep the storylines top secret while the show is on.

As the majority of the show is filmed in Brighton, this would be a likely guess.

However, dating expert Mel Schilling from the show has also tagged some London locations over on her Instagram in her show selfies suggesting the couples could also be dining in the city.

Where are the Married at First Sight UK apartments?

Plenty of filming is taking place in the couple’s apartments for the series which are located in UK hotspot, Brighton.

MAFS uses two gorgeous UK wedding venues as a filming location for their commitment ceremonies.
MAFS uses two gorgeous UK wedding venues as a filming location for their commitment ceremonies. Picture: Eastwel Manor/North Mymms Park

All the newlyweds have set up a temporary home together as they try to figure out if they have really met ‘The One’.

Where are the Married at First Sight commitment ceremonies held?

The eight new couples all declared their commitment to one another in one of two venues used for the show.

The first few couples tied the knot in Eastwel Manor, a beautiful location in Ashford, Kent. The venue boasts a number of areas and reception spaces which helped spread out the ceremonies.

Others said their ‘I do’s’ in North Mymms Park, Hertfordshire.

