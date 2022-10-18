Shock reason Married At First Sight UK's Jordan and Chanita split straight after show

18 October 2022, 08:16 | Updated: 18 October 2022, 08:18

What happened to Jordan and Chanita after Married at First Sight UK 2022? Here's all the drama...

Married At First Sight UK viewers were shocked to learn that Chanita and Jordan Emmett-Connelly had split up.

The pair looked to be going strong during the final vow ceremony and declared how much they liked each other.

But during the reunion show, Chanita broke down in tears as she admitted to the girls they had gone their separate ways.

She explained that the pair had split after Jordan seemingly became uninterested after filming finished.

Chanita broke down in tears on the Married at First Sight UK reunion
Chanita broke down in tears on the Married at First Sight UK reunion. Picture: Channel 4

Opening up about their break-up for the first time, Chanita said: "When we came out of the experiment, his efforts changed.

"I kept saying I don't feel like you're interested in me, you're not making an effort' and he was like 'oh no, I can't wait to see you'

"Then he was like 'I don't think we're compatible, I don't want to be with you'. It was really weird."

She added: "What he says and what he does are two different things."

Jordan and Chanita split after MAFS UK
Jordan and Chanita split after MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram

While the pair insisted they have remained friends, things got awkward when Chanita confronted her ex at the reunion dinner party.

She said he never should have renewed their vows if his "heart wasn't in it", insisting: "I was worth fighting for."

According to the Daily Mail, Chanita tried to keep their relationship going but it wasn’t to be.

“Chanita tried everything to keep the spark they had in the initial weeks of them meeting alive but a relationship is about two people – and Jordan no longer seemed interested,” a source told the publication.

“Once filming for the series had ended, Jordan took a step back, and stopped messaging her completely – Chanita was heartbroken because she really saw a future for them together.”

This comes after Chanita told Jordan that she had fallen in love with him during the show.

She said: “I love who you are and everything you stand for, and I am so excited to see what the future has in store for us.

“I can't wait to make plans as a couple and do everything I've never done with you. You're my husband and my naughty partner in crime. I love that you are mine and I am yours and whatever comes next, we will face it all together.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Walk-In episode guide revealed

The Walk-In episode guide: How many episodes are there of the ITV drama and when does it finish?
Married at First Sight UK viewers will be shocked by the reunion

Married At First Sight UK reunion argument so explosive bosses considering not airing it

Sam Dingle actor James has hinted his character has died

Emmerdale’s Sam Dingle actor James Hooton drops major clue his character has died

Here's which MAFS UK couples are still together

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Which of the couples are still together now?

Everything that happened after the Married at First Sight UK reunion

Married at First Sight UK 2022: All the drama that happened after the 'explosive' reunion

Trending on Heart

Bride super glues her ears back for wedding pictures

Bride super glues her ears back for wedding pictures

Lifestyle

A dad let his daughter sleep on his arm for 45 minutes

Dad divides opinion after cradling daughter's head for 45 minutes so she could sleep during flight

Lifestyle

A woman has fumed at her neighbour

'My neighbour banned me from parking outside their house - they're saving space for guests'

Lifestyle

The UK could face blackouts in January and February

Exact time you could expect power blackouts this winter, expert warns

News

Phil Vickery has opened up about 'kissing' his ex-wife's best friend

Phil Vickery speaks out after 'kissing' ex-wife Fern Britton's friend

Celebrities

Netflix has released a statement about The Crown

Netflix issues statement over The Crown's controversial new storyline

Netflix

Ranvir Singh has opened up about her boyfriend

GMB's Ranvir Singh opens up about boyfriend as she addresses 18-year age gap

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has hit back at trolls

Stacey Solomon hits back after being accused of 'leaving baby Rose home alone'

Celebrities

Harriet and Kim are in danger in Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans spot clue Kim Tate and Harriet Finch are dead after quad bike explosion

The weather is set to get warmer this week

UK weather: ‘African plume’ to bring late summer heat this week

News

The Larkins is a remake of The Darling Buds of May

Is The Larkins a remake?

Here's where The Larkins was filmed in Kent

The Larkins series 2 filming locations: Where is Bradley Walsh's ITV series set?

The Larkins is on ITV this October

The Larkins series 2 cast: Who is in the ITV drama with Bradley Walsh and where have you seen them before?
Joe Swash breaks silence on filming I'm A Celeb All Stars

Joe Swash breaks silence on filming I'm A Celebrity All Stars

Celebrities

Paddy Beaver plays Max in Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Paddy Bever's life away from Max Turner character