Shock reason Married At First Sight UK's Jordan and Chanita split straight after show

What happened to Jordan and Chanita after Married at First Sight UK 2022? Here's all the drama...

Married At First Sight UK viewers were shocked to learn that Chanita and Jordan Emmett-Connelly had split up.

The pair looked to be going strong during the final vow ceremony and declared how much they liked each other.

But during the reunion show, Chanita broke down in tears as she admitted to the girls they had gone their separate ways.

She explained that the pair had split after Jordan seemingly became uninterested after filming finished.

Chanita broke down in tears on the Married at First Sight UK reunion. Picture: Channel 4

Opening up about their break-up for the first time, Chanita said: "When we came out of the experiment, his efforts changed.

"I kept saying I don't feel like you're interested in me, you're not making an effort' and he was like 'oh no, I can't wait to see you'

"Then he was like 'I don't think we're compatible, I don't want to be with you'. It was really weird."

She added: "What he says and what he does are two different things."

Jordan and Chanita split after MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram

While the pair insisted they have remained friends, things got awkward when Chanita confronted her ex at the reunion dinner party.

She said he never should have renewed their vows if his "heart wasn't in it", insisting: "I was worth fighting for."

According to the Daily Mail, Chanita tried to keep their relationship going but it wasn’t to be.

“Chanita tried everything to keep the spark they had in the initial weeks of them meeting alive but a relationship is about two people – and Jordan no longer seemed interested,” a source told the publication.

“Once filming for the series had ended, Jordan took a step back, and stopped messaging her completely – Chanita was heartbroken because she really saw a future for them together.”

This comes after Chanita told Jordan that she had fallen in love with him during the show.

She said: “I love who you are and everything you stand for, and I am so excited to see what the future has in store for us.

“I can't wait to make plans as a couple and do everything I've never done with you. You're my husband and my naughty partner in crime. I love that you are mine and I am yours and whatever comes next, we will face it all together.”