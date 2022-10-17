Married at First Sight UK 2022: All the drama that happened after the 'explosive' reunion

Married at First Sight UK 2022 has given us more drama than we’ve ever seen before.

As well as plenty of break ups, tears and even a dramatic wife swap, there’s also been a few love stories as well.

In fact, a few of our favourite MAFS UK couples are still together… Let’s check out all the drama that’s happened after the show.

Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes are seemingly still together. Picture: Instagram

There has been plenty of drama since MAFS UK wrapped up filming, including some bad blood with Kasia and Kwame Badu.

Things got awkward between the pair when Kwame refused to allow Kasia to visit his house during the homestay.

But while they left the process amicably, Kasia has since shared photos on Instagram where she’s scribbled Kwame’s face out and labelled him a “Pawn” and herself a “Queen”.

She said on Instagram: "This 1 was NEVER going to be for me and I'm okay with that. The wedding was a practice run & I've learned what NOT to do next time.

Kwame and Kasia fell out after MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

"More importantly, I get to choose everything to its finest detail when the ULTIMATE REAL BIG day happens. 👰🏾‍♀️💍💞".

Another couple who faced a lot of drama during their time on the show was Whitney Hughes and Matt Murray.

While Matt was originally matched with Gemma Rose, Whitney married Duka Cav at the start of the show.

The pair formed a connection while they were still with their respective partners and re-entered the show as a new couple.

And in an unexpected twist, they pair are still together now and constantly share pictures of one another on social media.

Matt even got a tattoo tribute to his new partner which is seemingly a very permanent declaration of love.

Despite breaking up, Thomas Hartley and Adrian Sanderson seem to still be close and often share sweet photos together on social media.

Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for Chanita and Jordan Emmett-Connelly after Jordan was recently spotted getting very cosy with a Geordie Shore star on a night out.

Another couple who have split since the show stopped filming is April Banbury and George Roberts have gone their separate ways since Married at First Sight UK.

George was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour, after three of his ex-girlfriends claimed he was an ‘emotional abuser.’

But things are looking good for MAFS UK’s first lesbian couple Jenna Robinson and Zoe Clifton as they appear to still be close.

Jenna’s sister Josie recently posted a photo with Zoe on Instagram, while the couple continue to share photos from the process.