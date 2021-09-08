Have Matt and Daniel left Married at First Sight UK?

Matt and Daniel didn't arrive at the first MAFS dinner party. Picture: Channel 4

Married at First Sight UK 2021: Why are Matt and Daniel not at the dinner party and have they left the show?

Married at First Sight UK is back on our screens, but with a whole new format for 2021.

This time around, the couples all moved in together and attended regular meet-ups with their fellow contestants to hash out their differences.

But as the first dinner party gets underway this week, the MAFS stars noticed that one couple were mysteriously missing…

Daniel and Matt tied the knot on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

So, where are Matt and Daniel and have they quit Married at First Sight UK? Here’s what we know…

Have Matt and Daniel left Married at First Sight UK?

We are not yet sure whether Daniel McKee and Matt Jameson have quit the show for good, what we do know is that they don’t turn up to the first dinner party.

Noticing the pair were not in attendance, Morag Crichton said: “Guys, one second, where’s Daniel… and Matt?”

Tayah Victoria then mused: “I reckon they’ve gone, they’ve left.”

Talking to the camera, Luke Dawson later added: “I loved Matt, I hope they turn up, it’s not good news though.”

The Married at First Sight UK couples were confused when Matt and Daniel didn't turn up. Picture: Channel 4

It’s not clear where Daniel and Matt were during the start of the dinner party, so viewers will have to wait to find out if they turn up.

The pair did seem to be getting on well, despite an initial uncertainty over their 12-year age gap.

Matt’s mum pulled him aside at the reception to express her concerns, telling her son: “I don’t think Daniel is Matt’s usual type but they haven’t come home because I don’t think it’s lasted.”

She later told her son: “I’ve still got reservations. He seems genuine and I hope he is but you don’t know what’s in someone’s heart.”

But Matt replied: “I’m so excited and I want you to be excited as well.”

He went on to told the camera: “That age difference to me isn’t an issue as long as you’re on the same wavelength I am.

“Actually he seems very mature and he’s in the same headspace as me which is very exciting.”