Have Matt and Daniel left Married at First Sight UK?

8 September 2021, 14:32

Matt and Daniel didn't arrive at the first MAFS dinner party
Matt and Daniel didn't arrive at the first MAFS dinner party. Picture: Channel 4

Married at First Sight UK 2021: Why are Matt and Daniel not at the dinner party and have they left the show?

Married at First Sight UK is back on our screens, but with a whole new format for 2021.

This time around, the couples all moved in together and attended regular meet-ups with their fellow contestants to hash out their differences.

But as the first dinner party gets underway this week, the MAFS stars noticed that one couple were mysteriously missing…

Daniel and Matt tied the knot on Married at First Sight UK
Daniel and Matt tied the knot on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

So, where are Matt and Daniel and have they quit Married at First Sight UK? Here’s what we know…

Have Matt and Daniel left Married at First Sight UK?

We are not yet sure whether Daniel McKee and Matt Jameson have quit the show for good, what we do know is that they don’t turn up to the first dinner party.

Noticing the pair were not in attendance, Morag Crichton said: “Guys, one second, where’s Daniel… and Matt?”

Tayah Victoria then mused: “I reckon they’ve gone, they’ve left.”

Talking to the camera, Luke Dawson later added: “I loved Matt, I hope they turn up, it’s not good news though.”

The Married at First Sight UK couples were confused when Matt and Daniel didn't turn up
The Married at First Sight UK couples were confused when Matt and Daniel didn't turn up. Picture: Channel 4

It’s not clear where Daniel and Matt were during the start of the dinner party, so viewers will have to wait to find out if they turn up.

The pair did seem to be getting on well, despite an initial uncertainty over their 12-year age gap.

Matt’s mum pulled him aside at the reception to express her concerns, telling her son: “I don’t think Daniel is Matt’s usual type but they haven’t come home because I don’t think it’s lasted.”

She later told her son: “I’ve still got reservations. He seems genuine and I hope he is but you don’t know what’s in someone’s heart.”

But Matt replied: “I’m so excited and I want you to be excited as well.”

He went on to told the camera: “That age difference to me isn’t an issue as long as you’re on the same wavelength I am.

“Actually he seems very mature and he’s in the same headspace as me which is very exciting.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Coronation Street has been cancelled tonight

Why is Coronation Street not on tonight and when is it back on ITV?
Nikita was forced to leave Married at First Sight UK

Was Nikita Jasmine kicked off Married at First Sight UK 2021?
E4 have confirmed that Nikita was removed from the show

Married At First Sight UK's Nikita kicked off show after breaching code of conduct
Married At First Sight's Nikita dramatically 'quits' show after furious row in reunion first look

Married At First Sight's Nikita dramatically 'quits' show after furious row in reunion first look
Here's who could make the most money from Gogglebox

Gogglebox 'rich list' reveals top earning stars who can make £2,000 on Instagram

Gogglebox

Trending on Heart

Milo is one sneaky cat!

Sneaky cat lures dog into crate and then shuts the door in hilarious video

Lifestyle

The mum has come up with a special idea to keep her daughter happy at school

Mum shares sweet 'kisses' jumper hack to help ease daughter back into school

Lifestyle

Harvey Price has landed another documentary

Katie Price and son Harvey to star in second documentary showing his journey to college

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby's skirt is from Zara today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral midi skirt from Zara

Celebrities

The coin on the left is a stock image of the rare coin, while the one on the right is what it's supposed to look like

Rare Olympic error 50p coin sells for £245 on eBay - is there one in your purse?

Lifestyle