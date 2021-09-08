Married At First Sight's Nikita dramatically 'quits' show after furious row in reunion first look

By Alice Dear

Nikita appears to have a meltdown in tonight's episode of Married At First Sight as all the newlyweds come together for their first reunion after each marrying a stranger.

Married At First Sight's Nikita 'quits' the reality show in tonight's episode following a furious row.

The episode of he E4 hit will see all the couples reunite for the first time since getting married, sitting down for what appears to be a very dramatic dinner party.

In a first look clip from the explosive episode, Nikita can be seen screaming in a foul-mouthed rant, although it is unclear who she is directing her anger at.

Standing up at the table, Nikita can be see pointing to someone as she yells: "Speaking to me mate like s***! Don't speak to me like a little f***ing divvy! I'm leaving the f***ing show, I'm leaving anyways! I'm going!"

Mel, one of the matchmaking experts, can be seen looking shocked as she watches the dinner party unfold.

Nikita could be arguing with her new husband, Ant, who she has not been clicking with ever since their wedding day.

The Geordie beauty was left disappointed when she walked down the aisle to Ant, furiously telling the cameras the matchmaking experts had not listened to a thing she had said she wanted in a man.

Things went from bad to worse on their honeymoon, with multiple arguments sparking between them, one in which ended with Nikita throwing a coffee cup at her new husband.

It doesn't look like the dinner party is only dramatic for Nikita, however, as cracks begin to show between Megan and Bob.

Megan appears to be getting upset at the dinner party, and when asked by Bob why she feels that way she said because "everyone seems so happy".

Watch Married At First Sight tonight at 9PM on E4.