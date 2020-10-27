Married at First Sight UK season 6: What happened after the show?

This is what happened after the Married at First Sight UK finale. Picture: Channel 4

What happened after Married at First Sight UK and where are Michelle, Owen, Shareen and David now?

Married at First Sight was back on our screens for a sixth season this autumn.

But after four episodes, the series has now come to an end, with Michelle and Owen and Shareen and David deciding whether they want to continue their romances.

While Owen and Michelle have to come to a decision over their 250 mile distance, David and Shareen are left trying to find common ground.

So, what happened after the show and where are the contestants now? Here’s what we know…

What happened after the Married at First Sight UK finale?

Well, we might have seen it coming but Shareen and David went their separate ways.

The pair both shared a love of the outdoors and camping, but it was clear on their honeymoon that the pair were not going to find lasting love.

Nowadays, it seems as though the pair are no longer in contact.

But David recently defended his ex, after viewers accused her of only joining the show to find fame.

Shareen and David from Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

One fan wrote: "Shareen is being trolled by cyber bullies far too much for being true to herself, it pains us so much to see it.

"Kindness is for all. Unfortunately they were just not a match, end of. Both are lovely kind people with their own beliefs & mindset."

To which David responded: "Totally agree, sad we didn’t better connect but thats life and the risk we accepted coming into this.

"Shareen has many wonderful characteristics & is a kind, positive person, an amazing mother with a good soul. She was simply hoping for a more spiritual not a logic thinker I guess."

As for Michelle and Owen, these two were seemingly better suited after deciding to quarantine together during lockdown.

Towards the end of Married at First Sight, things heated up when primary school teacher Michelle admitted she was in love with Owen and ready to move from Hastings to Sheffield.

And it looks like the pair are still going strong as they decided to move in with another, with Michelle relocating north to live with her husband.

Six months on from filming, Michelle said: "I feel so incredibly happy and lucky to have found Owen and we love each other.”

