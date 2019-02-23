Who will win at the Oscars? Latest odds and predictions for Best Picture, Actor, Actress and more

'The Favourite' UK Premiere & American Express Gala - 62nd BFI London Film Festival. Picture: Getty

As this year’s nominees prepare for the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday night, we take a look at the front-runners

Wondering which movie is set to steal the show at this year’s Oscars?

Hit films Roma and The Favourite are currently leading the pack, with 10 nominations each across the major categories, but what about the actors, actresses and teams behind the scenes?

Will Rami Malek grab the gong for Bohemian Rhapsody? Or has Christian Bale got it in the bag for Vice? And is Glenn Close set to pick up her very first Oscar for her role as secretive spouse Joan in The Wife?

Here, we look at the latest insider predictions for the 91st Academy Awards' most popular categories.

Best Picture: Roma

The LA rumour mill suggests there are two films in the running for Best Picture at this year’s Academy Awards. The fourth remake of the hit movie, A Star Is Born, featuring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, and lesser known Roma, a Netflix film that explores middle-class life in Mexico during the 1970s. According to Betfair, the latter’s odds are 3/10, which means it tops the predictions list. If Alfonso Cuarón’s film wins, it’ll be the first foreign language flick to ever bag the category's top spot.

Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

The movie has been pipped to win Best Picture so it should come as no surprise its director, Alfonso Cuarón, is in with a shot at winning the Oscar for Best Director. The odds might be in his favour at 1/20 but he faces strong competition from Spike Leigh (BlacKkKlansman) and Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite).

12th Annual Women In Film Oscar Party - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Best Actor: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Rami Malek is in the running to win Best Actor for his performance as Freddie Mercury in the hit biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. With his odds sitting at 1/6, he’s currently sitting in the top spot. Rami has already won a Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Screen Actors Guild Award for his critically-acclaimed work in the movie.

Best Actress: Glenn Close

Can you believe the 71-year-old actress has never won an Oscar before? After being nominated seven times, Glenn Close could finally break the chain and grab a gong for her performance as Joan Archer in The Wife. Her odds are currently at 1/6 for the portrayal of writer Joan who lives in the shadows of her Nobel Prize-winning husband. She's been praised greatly for her performance so fingers crossed for Glenn!

MACRO Pre-Oscar Party 2019. Picture: Getty

Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, Green Book

If you’re going to bet your hard-earned cash on a winner this Sunday, Mahershala Ali is a clear front-runner to bag Best Supporting Actor for his role in Green Book. Betfair has put him at 1/18 following his recent Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Awards, plus his BAFTA wins. The 45-year-old American actor also previously won an Oscar in 2017 for his role in Moonlight.

Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

At 1/3, Regina King is highly favoured to take home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress at this year’s Academy Awards. Vice’s Amy Adams comes in close second for her depiction of Dick Cheney's wife and Second Lady of the United States of America, Lynne Cheney. Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz have also been nominated for their performances in The Favourite so this will be an interesting category to watch.