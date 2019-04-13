Mrs Hinch tops Strictly Come Dancing bosses’ wishlist for new series
13 April 2019, 12:39
Producers hope to have Instagram cleaning sensation Sophie Hinchliffe, aka Mrs. Hinch, on the Strictly dance floor for 2019.
Following last year’s success with YouTuber Joe Sugg, Hinch could bring similar support from her online fans. Sugg danced his way through to the final with the backing of his Internet fanbase of more than 8 million subscribers.
The 29-year-old social media darling and mum-to-be, Mrs Hinch, celebrated her 2-million-followers milestone on Instagram last month, which is now up to 2.3 million.
“They are keen to keep the show current and loved the influx of extra fans they got with vlogger Joe Sugg,” a source told The Sun.
❤ Sadly I cant post a letter to each and every one of you individually. So instead Ive laid on my bed and written one 🙈 and thought I would post it here , I really hope you get to read it ❤ To my Hincher , How are you? It’s Mrs Hinch here! I really need to thank you , thank you for changing my life. You may be thinking how? So let me explain. My life hasn’t changed in a physical way, I still live in the same house, wear the same clothes , shop in the same shops and eat out in the same restaurants! But you have changed the way that I feel inside about myself. I’ve been anxious, a worrier and an over thinker ever since I can remember and never really understood why or why I was the only one like it. But little did I know there’s millions out there like me and without you I would never have known this. You’ve given me the confidence to go out alone , eat lunch on my own , show off my random Hinch hauls, pine my toilet, hang up my cloths, shine my sink and not feel ashamed. Because of you I’ve stood in front of photographers, been on the TV, opened up in my very own book and now I feel as though I can even manage my anxiety. I need you to know that I will never forget where I started and I will never leave you behind. I also need you to remember that If I can do this journey ... you can. With or without Mrs Hinch .. you’ve got this. We are now a community of Hinchers , working together , simply trying to enjoy the one life we are blessed to have. Henry and bump would also like to thank you for making their mum smile that bit more everyday and Mr Hinch thanks you for giving his wife the confidence to keep going. We have learnt the “boring life” is the best life and I can’t wait to share my next chapter with you. Thank you for reading this letter , lots of love always. All the best , Soph (AKA Mrs Hinch) ❤ #imahincher #alwayswillbe #mrshinch #2million
“The country is obsessed with Mrs. Hinch and they think she would be a perfect fit.
“She has a great personality and is super glamorous too, so would be perfect in all the glitzy costumes.”
Can’t beat a freshly polished dressing table , makes me feel like a little girl again 🙊 I hope everyone’s having a lovely evening! . . #fromwhereistand #interiordesign #instahome #decoration #bedroomideas #actualinstagramhomes #newbuildjourney #newbuild #luxuryhomes #cleaningtips #greyhome #greyhomedecor #home #housetohome #homedecor #homeinspo #homesweethome #interiordecor #dreamhome #interior #homedesign #stylediaries #interior123 #interior125 #photography #homestyling #beautifulhomes #girlie #dressingtable #homecleaning
Hinchcliffe started sharing photos of her sparkling-clean home on Instagram last year as "Mrs Hinch." Her cleaning tips and Minky cloths have stormed the internet with her #HinchArmy hashtag shared more than 195,000 times on Instagram.
The Essex housewife has also successfully released her first book, Hinch Yourself Happy: All The Best Cleaning Tips To Shine Your Sink And Soothe Your Soul, in April, published by Penguin. She's embarking on a book tour around the UK and the title is currently a bestseller.
Well here it is my Hinchers... FINALLY! 🙊 I can’t believe I can even say the words “my book tour” if I’m honest.. I’m so so nervous but more than nervous, I’m so excited to meet as many of you as poss! And I’m also so excited for all of my Hinchers to meet each other! We’re all in this together.. so it would mean the absolute world to me to see you all together chatting about hinching and zoflora and minkehs and wishing each other all the very best 😉 Now I told Penguin that I wasn’t convinced many was going to show up if I’m honest just to meet me 🤣 (seriously guys, please don’t leave me hanging 😩😂), but just in case there are a few of us, and to make sure they keep us all safe, they’re using a ticket system. So I’ll pop up a link on my stories now where you can get a ticket for your nearest location. The ticket costs the price of a book, so for that price you’ll get your own book (obvs) which’ll be signed by me, and we’ll get to meet each other and chat and take photos and I’ll get to give you all the biggest Hinch hug! Honestly I can’t wait! We are going to have the best time my Hinchers! I’m looking forward to seeing you all there ❤️ #hinchyourselfhappy #imahincher #allthebest
Last month The BBC confirmed the full line-up of its Strictly Come Dancing Professionals for the next series. Earlier this week judge Darcey Bussell announced her department from Strictly.
