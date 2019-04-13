Mrs Hinch tops Strictly Come Dancing bosses’ wishlist for new series

Strictly seeks social media star and cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch. Picture: Instagram/mrshinchhome. Picture: Instagram

Producers hope to have Instagram cleaning sensation Sophie Hinchliffe, aka Mrs. Hinch, on the Strictly dance floor for 2019.

Following last year’s success with YouTuber Joe Sugg, Hinch could bring similar support from her online fans. Sugg danced his way through to the final with the backing of his Internet fanbase of more than 8 million subscribers.



Strictly Tour 2019 - Photocall. Picture: Getty

The 29-year-old social media darling and mum-to-be, Mrs Hinch, celebrated her 2-million-followers milestone on Instagram last month, which is now up to 2.3 million.



“They are keen to keep the show current and loved the influx of extra fans they got with vlogger Joe Sugg,” a source told The Sun.

“The country is obsessed with Mrs. Hinch and they think she would be a perfect fit.

“She has a great personality and is super glamorous too, so would be perfect in all the glitzy costumes.”



Hinchcliffe started sharing photos of her sparkling-clean home on Instagram last year as "Mrs Hinch." Her cleaning tips and Minky cloths have stormed the internet with her #HinchArmy hashtag shared more than 195,000 times on Instagram.



The Essex housewife has also successfully released her first book, Hinch Yourself Happy: All The Best Cleaning Tips To Shine Your Sink And Soothe Your Soul, in April, published by Penguin. She's embarking on a book tour around the UK and the title is currently a bestseller.

Last month The BBC confirmed the full line-up of its Strictly Come Dancing Professionals for the next series. Earlier this week judge Darcey Bussell announced her department from Strictly.



