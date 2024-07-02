All the celebrity cameos in The Bear season 3 – From Bradley Cooper to John Cena

2 July 2024, 15:47 | Updated: 2 July 2024, 16:10

Season three of The Bear had a number of celebrity cameos
Season three of The Bear had a number of celebrity cameos. Picture: Disney+

By Tiasha Debray

The Bear season three was chock-a-block full of wild celebrity cameos, from Bradley Cooper and John Cena, to Olivia Coleman and Jaime Lee Curtis. Here are all the celebrity cameos and who they played.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Bear has become one of the most critically-acclaimed shows, with stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri not only cleaning-up during Awards season but also enjoying their skyrocketing careers since they began starring on the show as Carmy and Sydney.

The show recruited some huge names for cameos in season two, from Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson, John Mulaney, Will Poulter and of course, Olivia Coleman, but season three has taken things to a whole new level, adding a few more A-listers to the cast.

From Bradley Cooper to John Cena, here’s a complete list of all the celebrity cameos in season three of The Bear.

Jamie Lee Curtis plays Donna in The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis plays Donna in The Bear. Picture: Disney+

Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna

Jamie Lee Curtis first joined The Bear family in season two as Carmy’s mother, Donna Berzatto.

Donna returned in episode eight of season three, titled ‘Ice Chips’, as Natalie ‘Sugar’ Berzatto went into labour and had no one to call except her mother.

Whilst their relationship has always been rocky, this episode marked the opportunity for the pair to have honest conversations with one another and hopefully, the pair managed to heal wounds from the past.

Bradley Cooper plays Chef Adam Jones from the film Burnt
Bradley Cooper plays Chef Adam Jones from the film Burnt. Picture: Disney+

Bradley Cooper as Chef Adam Jones

Bradley Cooper found time to take part in The Bear season three. Bradley appears for a split second during the fictional restaurant Ever’s funeral service in the last episode.

On the walls of the restaurant, a number of famous chef’s pictures are hung including a photo of Bradley as his character Adam Jones in the 2015 film Burnt.

If you were as confused as we were then don’t worry, you haven’t missed anything, there isn’t any obvious overlap or relationship between the Hulu series and the film.

Rumours online are that Bradley may be reprising his chef role for the next season of the show, but those have not been confirmed. It’s unclear whether Bradley is meant to be his character Adam Jones, or whether the film itself is being referenced in the series.

Referencing the film Burnt might be foreshadowing what could be coming in the next season, as the film followed the story of an ex-Michelin star chef whose antisocial personality ruined his career – sound familiar?

John Cena plays Sammy Fak in The Bear
John Cena plays Sammy Fak in The Bear. Picture: Disney+

John Cena as Sammy Fak

Fans’ jaws dropped worldwide when John Cena appeared on screen in episode five titled ‘Children’, as the character Sammy ‘f***ing’ Fak, brother of Theodore and Neil Fak.

He was recruited by his brothers to help clean The Bear before a newspaper photographer came to visit and take pictures for the publication's review.

Olivia Colman plays Chef Andrea Terry
Olivia Colman plays Chef Andrea Terry. Picture: Disney+

Olivia Colman as Chef Andrea Terry

Oliva Colman reprised her role as Chef Andrea Terry, but not as you may think.

Her return came solely through flashbacks as well as photos of news stories after announcing her restaurant 'Ever' would close down.

Chef Andrea Terry served as a reminder to Carmy that life outside of the kitchen was important to nurture as well.

Will Poulter plays Luca in The Bear
Will Poulter plays Luca in The Bear. Picture: Disney+

Will Poulter as Luca

Will Poulter made a comeback as the incredibly talented pastry chef who took Marcus under his wing, Chef Luca.

His return came in the form of Carmy’s flashbacks and his character also reappears in person in the final episode.

John Mulaney as Steve

Comedian John Mulaney was a surprise cameo that shocked fans when they saw him on screen in season two, and now he has returned as Sarah Paulson’s partner in season three.

His very small cameo goes down in episode one, labelled ‘Tomorrow’, where John plays Steve, an old friend of Carmy’s who takes care of him when he crashes at their apartment after long nights working at Eleven Madison Park.

Josh Hartnett plays Frank
Josh Hartnett plays Frank. Picture: Disney+

Josh Hartnett as Frank

Josh Hartnett might have been busy rubbing shoulders with Cillian Murphey and Robert Downey Jr. whilst working on the Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer, but he managed to make time to appear in season three of The Bear.

Josh plays Richie’s ex-wife’s new fiancé in episode four of season three.

Viewers are treated to a hilariously awkward scene between Richie and Frank as the former drops off his daughter.

Jon Bernthal plays Michael Berzatto
Jon Bernthal plays Michael Berzatto. Picture: Disney+

Jon Bernthal as Michael Berzatto

Jon Bernthal has been a constant cameo since season one as he reprises his role as the late Micheal Berzatto.

Michael appeared in Carmy and Tina’s flashbacks throughout the season, specifically in episode six, titled “Napkins.”

The episode was directed by lead actress Ayo and allowed viewers to watch the origin story of how Tina met Mikey and ended up working at The Original Beef.

Celebrated Daniel Boulud makes a cameo in The Bear season 3
Celebrated Daniel Boulud makes a cameo in The Bear season 3. Picture: Getty

Which celebrity chefs made a cameo in The Bear season three?

  • Daniel Boulud (Daniel, Le Pavillon, Le Gratin, Café Boulud, Maison Boulud, Joji, Bar Boulud, Boulud Sud)
  • Thomas Keller (The French Laundry, Per Se, The Surf Club Restaurant)
  • René Redzepi (Noma)
  • Malcolm Livingston II (Former Head of Pastry at Noma)
  • Paulie James (Uncle Paulie's Deli)
  • Chris Zucchero (Mr Beef)
  • Grant Achatz (Alinea)
  • Christina Tosi (Milk Bar)
  • Genie Kwon (Kasama)
  • Wylie Dufresne (Du's Donuts, Stretch Pizza)
  • Anna Posey (Elske)
  • Rosio Sanchez (Restaurant Sanchez)

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Casa Amor consistently brings it high viewership for Love Island

When does Love Island Casa Amor end?

Zac Efron before and after pictures following his scary chin accident

Did Zac Efron have jaw surgery? Terrifying chin accident explained

Love Island saw the first person being dumped this week

Who left Love Island tonight? Full list of dumped contestants

Jeremy Clarkson plans to open a pub in the Cotswolds

Jeremy Clarkson announces plans to open a pub in the Cotswolds

Love Island's Ciaran shares a past with Casa Amor girl Ellie

What happened between Love Island's Ciaran and Ellie? Their secret past revealed

My Mum Your Dad was renewed for season 2 in October 2023

My Mum Your Dad season 2 - Release date, cast and more

Emma Milton is reportedly taking part in Love Island

Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Emma Milton? Age, Instagram and famous ex-boyfriend revealed

When can we expect to see the next season of The Bear?

When will The Bear season 4 be out?

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Bear soundtrack revealed from Taylor Swift to REM and The Strokes

The Bear season 3 soundtrack: All the music featured on the hit series

The Bear's season 3 finale left us with a lot of unanswered questions

The Bear season 3 ending explained – what will happen next?

Douglas is Cancelled airs on the 17th of June 2024

Douglas is Cancelled full cast lineup from Karen Gillan to Nick Mohammad

Jeremy Clarkson posted on social media teasing Clarkson's Farm fans

Jeremy Clarkson teases Diddly Squat Farm new arrivals with giraffe picture

The Bear series three dropped on the 26th June 2024

The Bear season 3 cast – new characters and returning cast revealed

Trending on Heart

Wimbledon tennis players have to follow strict dress code rules on the London court

The real reason tennis players only wear white at Wimbledon

News

David Beckham, Sir David Attenborough and Katherine Jenkins are the first celebrities in the Royal Box for Wimbledon 2024

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? All the famous tennis fans

News

Pink forced to cancel Summer Carvnival tour date in Bern

Pink issues emotional statement over cancelled Summer Carnival 2024 tour date

Jamie Murray will be joined by his brother Andy Murray on the court of Wimbledon

Who is Andy Murray's brother Jamie Murray? His tennis career, wife and children revealed

Andy Murray is one of the highest paid tennis players in the world

Andy Murray net worth revealed – From tennis money to sponsorship deals

Celebrities

Celine Dion met husband René at a very young age

Meet Celine Dion's husband René Angélil - A look back a their marriage

Inside Emma Raducanu's love life as she returns to Wimbledon

Who is Emma Raducanu's boyfriend? Inside romance with billionaire's son Carlo Agostinelli

Celebrities

Everything you need to know about Emma Raducanu explained

Emma Raducanu fact file - Tennis star's net worth, height, family and titles explained

News

The V&A Museum will be hosting a Taylor Swift exhibit

Taylor Swift V&A exhibition - Ticket information, dates and what's on display

Here's some of the best hairstyles for festival season 2024

Festival hair inspiration 2024: Easy and creative ideas from the experts

Lifestyle

Declan Rice is in a relationship with Lauren Fryer

Inside Declan Rice's relationship with girlfriend Lauren Fryer from how they met to their children
Tolami Benson is dating footballer Bukayo Saka

Who is Bukayo Saka’s girlfriend Tolami Benson? Age, job, school and Instagram

Jordan Pickford and wife Megan have built a beautiful family life

Who is Jordan Pickford's wife Megan Davison and do they have children?

Laura Celia Valk is rumoured to be dating Jude Bellingham

Who is Jude Bellingham's girlfriend? Everything we know about his romance with Laura Celia Valk
Harry Kane is married to Kate Kane

Inside Harry Kane's relationship with wife Kate and their four children

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer are at the Euros 2024

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer's sweet relationship timeline revealed