Is Jeremy Allen White related to Gene Wilder?

27 June 2024, 08:00

Fans believe Jeremy Allen White could be related to Gene Wilder
Fans believe Jeremy Allen White could be related to Gene Wilder. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Fans of The Bear have noticed that Jeremy Allen White looks very similar to acting legend Gene Wilder, but are the two related?

The Bear season 3 has just dropped on Disney+ and fans have noticed an uncanny resemblance between Jeremy Allen White and Hollywood legend Gene Wilder.

While Jeremy's personal life- including his girlfriend Rosalía, kids and ex-wife Addison Timlin- is already know, many viewers have been wanting to know a bit more about the actor's family life.

The Bear audience have recently spotted that Jeremy looks very similar to Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory star Gene Wilder, but are the two related and if so how?

Is Jeremy Allen White Gene Wilder's grandson, who is his dad and does he have any siblings?

Jeremy Allen White smiles
Jeremy Allen White's family life has been under a microscope. Picture: Getty

Is Jeremy Allen White Gene Wilder's grandson?

Despite their similar looks, Jeremy Alan White is not Gene Wilder's grandson. Although this is a fun rumour amongst the fandom, Jeremy has responded to social media users who have claimed he looks like the late actor.

While in an Instyle video, Jeremy admitted: "Everyone's decided I look a lot like Gene Wilder, which I agree."

Viewers have even called for a Wonka-themed episode of The Bear where Jeremy's character Carmy plays a version of the Roald Dahl character. Sadly this may just be a fan idea for now but we're waiting for the show's creators to confirm this hilarious idea.

Is Jeremy Allen White related to Gene Wilder?

Although they share a similar appearance and have a talent for acting, it has been confirmed that Jeremy Allen White is not related to Gene Wilder.

During an interview on Buzzfeed Jeremy confessed: "I'm not related to Gene Wilder. I think a lot of people think I am."

Despite fan speculation, Jeremy Allen White is not related to Gene Wilder
Despite fan speculation, Jeremy Allen White is not related to Gene Wilder. Picture: Getty

Who is Jeremy Allen White's dad?

Jeremy's father is Richard White, who is not related to Gene Wilder. His mother Eloise Zeigler appears to have a close relationship with her son, and again, she does not appear to have a family link to Gene.

The Bear actor credits his family with helping his career, even thanking them in his Golden Globe acceptance speech.

It looks like the acting bug runs in the family, with Jeremy revealing to Fault magazine: "Acting was something I was always aware of, it was something both my parents did, when they were in their 20s and 30s. They met in NY doing theater, there was always a passion for theater, film, and the art of acting in our household growing up."

Who are Jeremy Allen White's siblings?

Disney+ actor Jeremy has a younger sister named Annabelle, whom he grew up with in Brooklyn.

Many people believe that Jeremy is related to actress Dakota Johnson, however the pair are just good friends, with Dakota being godmother to Jeremy's children.

