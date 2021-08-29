When was Vigil filmed?

Vigil started filming during the pandemic. Picture: BBC

When was BBC's Vigil filmed? Were there social distancing measures in place?

From the makers of Line of Duty and Bodyguard, Vigil follows the mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board a Trident nuclear submarine.

With DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) leading the investigation, a clash with the Royal Navy turns into a conspiracy that threatens Britain’s nuclear deterrent.

But when was the drama filmed? And were there social distancing measures in place?

When was Vigil filmed?

Filming for Vigil took place in Glasgow back in August and September of 2020.

The series started production early in 2020, but was of course shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

When things started up again in the summer, social distancing measures had to be put in place to make sure the cast and crew were kept safe.

Last year, the BBC, ITV and other UK broadcasters collaborated on a five-page document outlining how filming would operate, where people ‘unavoidably need to be in close contact with each other.’

The document stated that small groups of people would form ‘cohorts’ that allowed them to spend time in close contact.

Cast and crew were subject to weekly COVID-19 testing and were expected to follow social distancing measures while not with their specific cohort.

Vigil was filmed in Glasgow in Scotland. Picture: BBC

As well as Suranne Jones, Vigil boasts a star-studded cast including Martin Compston as Craig Burke and Rose Leslie as DS Kirsten Longacre.

Other stars include Shaun Evans, Anjli Mohindra, Paterson Joseph, Connor Swindells, Adam James and Gary Lewis.

The series is written and created by Bafta-nominated writer Tom Edge, who has previously worked on Judy, The Crown and Strike, as well as Ed Macdonald and Chandni Lakhani.

Speaking about being part of the series, Suranne Jones recently saidt: “Tom Edge has created a thrill of a story, set in a world I knew nothing about.

“The cast and crew World Productions have put together to tell this story is so exciting.

“Amy Silva is a brilliantly complex character, thrown into a highly charged situation where her authority is weakened.

“We watch as she navigates her own personal trauma and loss, all at a time when she’s questioning her relationships and life choices. It feels fresh and relevant and I can’t wait to start filming.”