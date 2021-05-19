Who killed Matty Taylor in Innocent? All the theories explained...

Who murdered Matty Taylor in Innocent? Here's what we know... Picture: ITV

Did John kill Matty Taylor? Or did Karen have something to do with it? Here's all the Innocent season 2 suspects...

ITV drama Innocent is back with season two this week, and this time around it centres around Sally Wright (Katherine Kelly).

Former teacher Sally spent five years in prison after she was wrongly charged with the murder of student Matty Taylor.

Now she’s been released and is back in her hometown of Keswick, Sally is determined to get her old life back.

But as she fights to clear her name, viewers are left wondering who really murdered Matty, and why?

Sally Wright was wrongly charged with murder in Innocent. Picture: ITV

Who killed Matty Taylor in Innocent?

John Taylor: Matty’s dad

Matty’s parents have already hinted that they have something to hide and lied to the police during the first murder investigation.

It has also been revealed that John (Andrew Tiernan) isn’t Matty’s biological father.

Maria Taylor (Lucy Black) claimed she has no idea who her son’s real dad is, as he is supposedly a one night stand.

Could John have had something to do with Matty’s murder?

Innocent viewers are suspicious of Matty's dad John. Picture: ITV

Sam Wright: Sally’s ex-husband

Sam (Jamie Bamber) broke Sally’s heart when he divorced her two years into her sentence.

But fans have been speculating whether Sam could have found out about the rumours involving his ex-wife and pupil Matty.

His fiancée Karen (Priyanga Burford) also made a suspicious comment, saying she would forgive him for ‘anything.’

Sam Wright is played by Jamie Bamber in Innocent. Picture: ITV

Karen: Sam’s fiancée

Speaking of Karen, she seems desperate to keep hold of Sam by any means possible.

She’s clearly deeply insecure about Sam’s relationship with Sally and even snuck into her house in the middle of the night.

It would be a huge twist if she had framed Sally for murder in a bid to get her life.

Anna Stamp: Matty’s ex-girlfriend

Viewers will know that Anna (Ellie Rawnsley) had a big part to play in Sally’s conviction after she told the police she saw the teacher kissing Matty.

It has since come to DI Mike Braithwaite’s (Shaun Dooley) attention that Anna made the whole thing up.

New evidence has also come to light that Anna and Matty dated for a while when they were at school.

But it looks like Anna didn’t want to let the relationship go as she went on to try and audition for the school play he was starring in.

She even carved Matty’s name into her chest and kept memories from their time together under her bed.

Did she lie to cover something else up about Matty’s death?

Anna Stamp had a relationship with Matty Taylor in Innocent. Picture: ITV

Bethany: the school bully

She might not be the most obvious suspect, but viewers are convinced Bethany (Amy-Leigh Hickman) is hiding something.

“I'm suspicious of Sam and Bethany's behaviour to each other #innocent #Innocent2,” wrote one viewer.

