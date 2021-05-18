Innocent season 2 cast: Who is Priyanga Burford and what else has she been in?

Priyanga Burford plays Karen in Innocent season 2. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Who plays Karen in Innocent season 2 and why do I recognise her?

Innocent season 2 is airing on ITV this week, this time telling the story of Sally Wright (Katherine Kelly) who was wrongly accused of killing teenager Matty Taylor.

After spending five years in prison, she is finally released only to find her ex-husband Sam (Jamie Bamber) is about to get married to her old friend Karen (Priyanga Burford).

And as the story starts to unfold, viewers are already wary of Karen, with one writing on Twitter: “What’s Karen playing at? I really don’t trust her #Innocent #Innocent2”.

Karen is played by actress Priyanga Burford in Innocent season 2. Picture: Getty Images

“Already don't trust Karen. #Innocent2,” said another, while a third added: “First of all, Karen needs to get gone because I don't trust her.”

But who plays Karen and what do we know about Priyanga Burford?

Who plays Karen in Innocent?

Priyanga Burford plays Karen in ITV’s Innocent, who is the new partner of Sally’s ex-husband.

She is an actress, narrator and writer who graduated from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art in 2000.

Priyanga Burford stars alongside Jamie Bamber in Innocent season 2. Picture: ITV

What else has Priyanga Burford been in?

TV lovers will recognise Priyanga from her long list of TV credits.

She previously starred as Baroness Sureka in The Thick Of It, as well as BBC sitcom, W1A.

Her acting credits include A Long Way Down, A Rather English Marriage, Silent Witness, Industry and Casualty.

In 2015 she played the fictional Deepa Kaur in the Channel 4 mockumentary UKIP: The First 100 Days.

Two years later she played Mrs Stevens in King Charles III and in 2018 she starred as the editor of struggling broadsheet The Herald in BBC drama Press.

Priyanga also had a small role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Who is Priyanga Burford’s husband?

Priyanga likes to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, but she does occasionally share photos of her two young sons - Danny and Oscar - on Instagram.

She shares her children with husband Tom, but not much is known about him.

