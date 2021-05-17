Innocent cast: How old is Shaun Dooley and who did he play in Coronation Street?

17 May 2021, 15:30

Shaun Dooley is starring in Innocent season 2
Shaun Dooley is starring in Innocent season 2. Picture: ITV/Channel 4/Getty Images

Who plays DCI Mike Braithwaite in Innocent season 2? And what else has Shaun Dooley been in?

ITV is back with a brand new series of crime drama Innocent.

The second instalment of the show follows the story of Sally Wright (played by Katherine Kelly) who was alleged to be having an affair with her 16-year-old pupil, Matty Taylor.

When Matty is found dead, Sally is subsequently convicted of murder and sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in jail.

Sally is then given a lifeline when new evidence is unearthed placing her six miles from the murder scene.

The second series of the drama boasts a star studded cast, including Shaun Dooley as DCI Mike Braithwaite.

Shaun Dooley is starring in Innocent season 2
Shaun Dooley is starring in Innocent season 2. Picture: ITV

But who is Shaun Dooley and what else has he been in? Here’s what you need to know about the actor.

Read More: Line of Duty unanswered questions: The loose ends we still need tying up after the season 6 finale

How old is Shaun Dooley?

Shaun Dooley was born on 29 March 1974, making him 47-years-old.

In Innocent, he is playing DCI Mike Braithwaite who is investigating the unsolved murder of student Matty Taylor.

Shaun was born in Barnsley in Yorkshire and studied at the Arden School of Theatre in Manchester between 1992 and 1995.

Shaun Dooley played Clive in It's a Sin
Shaun Dooley played Clive in It's a Sin. Picture: Channel 4

What else has Shaun Dooley been in?

Dooley starred in the award-winning drama It's A Sin as Clive Tozer, as well as playing Jeremiah Rawson in Gentleman Jack

Coronation Street fans might recognise Shaun Dooley as Ritchie Fitzgerald from 1997 until 1998.

He also appeared occasionally in EastEnders as Tom Stuart between 2001 and 2004, as well as Broadchurch and Doctor Who.

Shaun also played Doug Tripp in Netflix's The Stranger and has had roles in Jamestown, The Witcher, The Woman in Black and Official Secrets.

Speaking about his most recent role in Innocent, Shaun said he had to do a lot of research before filming began.

He told BT.com: “I watched a lot of documentaries which helped… I watched a lot of documentaries that were set within CID units. I narrated a series called The “Detectives on BBC so I went back and watched those. I just tried to take elements of different characters from that.

“I was going to speak to someone about grief. I’ve got friends who’ve had horrific grief. I chose not to, because I feel a big responsibility when you’re trying to portray a character that you do them justice.”

