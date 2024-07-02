Did Zac Efron have jaw surgery? Terrifying chin accident explained

2 July 2024, 12:13

Zac Efron before and after pictures following his scary chin accident
Zac Efron before and after pictures following his scary chin accident. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

What exactly happened to Zac Efron and why does he look so different? Family Affair actor addresses changes in his face.





Zac Efron is back on our screens in new Netflix movie Family Affair alongside co-stars Nicole Kidman and Joey King but there's only one thing fans are concentrating on - how different the actor looks.

Looking noticeably more defined around the chin and jaw area due to a tragic accident, Zac, who has starred in top movies including High School Musical, The Greatest Showman and Bay Watch, revealed in recent years he was forced to undergo corrective surgery.

The 36-year-old has stepped forward to speak about his swollen jaw and why it looks so different, including opening up on how he "nearly died".

Here's exactly what happened to Zac's face, how he hurt it and what he's said on those plastic surgery rumours.

Zac Efron has revealed all about his terrifying home accident that led to the change in his face
Zac Efron has revealed all about his terrifying home accident that led to the change in his face. Picture: Getty

Why did Zac Efron have jaw surgery?

Zac went viral after images of him with a swollen face appeared leaving many to speculate that he had plastic surgery on his jaw.

However, the Bad Neighbours star had actually had a tragic accident at home, which left him unconscious.

Speaking to Men's Health magazine in 2022, Zac explained he slipped while running through his home in socks, leading him to fall and hit his face off the granite corner of a fountain.

Left unconscious, he revealed he woke up with his "chin bone hanging off his face".

Talking about the accident he told Entertainment Tonight: "It was funny. It sucks. I almost died, but we’re good."

Zac Efron is currently starring in Family Affair with Nicole Kidman and Joey King
Zac Efron is currently starring in Family Affair with Nicole Kidman and Joey King. Picture: Getty

What has Zac Efron said about his changing face?

Zac denied all rumours of plastic surgery but has explained why his face looks so different now.

Not only did the broken jaw alter the shape of his appearance, but he commented that he did physical therapy to help rehabilitate his jaw which left him with bigger face muscles.

He said: "Some of the masseter muscles in the face, which are used for chewing, had to compensate for the others not being at full health. They just grew and got really big."

Zac added: "If I valued what other people thought of me to the extent that they may think I do, I definitely wouldn’t be able to do this work."

