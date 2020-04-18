Sue Perkins reflects on bitter fall out with Paul Hollywood after GBBO snub

Sue Perkins says GBBO team was like a family before their fall-out with Paul. Picture: Getty

Paul Hollywood had been like family, the former Great British Bake Off host Sue Perkins said, explaining both she and co-host Mel Giedroyc were 'incredibly hurt' by their quarrel with Paul.

Mel and Sue, along with judge Mary Berry, left the Great British Bake Off when it moved from the BBC in 2017 to Channel 4.

Speaking of a 'painful' fallout with Paul she avoided giving details, but said she was sad about the way the relationship changed.

Sue Perkins hosted GBBO on the BBC. Picture: Getty

As a guest on the Table Manners podcast the Bake Off host explained, "when we were there [on the show] he was really good fun.

"And things happened that made us sad and incredibly hurt – he was always like family, for years and years and years."

She adds, "and it's painful when those things end...I'm devastated about what happened but I feel talking about it is just uncool and you start pointing the finger."

Read more: Paul Hollywood can't stop grinning as Heart's Kelly Brook makes cheeky bath time admission on Celebrity Bake Off

Paul Hollywood, with former hosts Mel Giedroyc, former judge Mary Berry and Sue Perkins. Picture: Getty

Sue also said Paul passed off bread made by her as his own, explaining that she she would make bread in the mornings when she wasn't filming.

"I made a lot of bread - I was quite good at making bread. A few of the Paul Hollywood hero bakes were made by me, actually, and my mates in the prep kitchen at the back."

She explains that with her co-host Mel they took turns filming. "We would alternate, so if it wasn't my morning to [film] I essentially had the whole morning off.

"So rather than just go and watch television my favourite thing would be to go [bake] because I absolutely love food and cooking.

Sue would even make lunch for the Bake Off crew most days, she said. "They'd have pizza and brownies and curry and whatever else we could scrape together."

Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig replaced Mel and Sue in 2017.

Read more: Jamie Oliver reveals easy bread recipe that only requires two ingredients

Sandi and Noel replaced Mel and Sue in 2017. Picture: Channel 4

Earlier this year host Sandi Toksvig announced she would step down after just three series of Great British Bake Off. The 61-year-old TV presenter has said she’s departing the programme to work on other projects, including Channel 4 series 'The Write Offs'.

Matt Lucas will replace Sandi on Bake Off when the show returns this summer.

Read more: Bake Off's Nadiya Hussain makes 'banana peel burger' and says they taste like pulled pork