Your ultimate guide to Easter Bank Holiday weekend
13 April 2022, 13:13 | Updated: 13 April 2022, 13:15
Check out Heart's Easter content including Bank Holiday TV picks, vegan chocolate eggs and so much more...
Listen to this article
With Easter finally upon us, we’re all looking forward to the extra long Bank Holiday.
Whether you’re spending time with loved ones, chilling on your own or working through, we have your weekend sorted at Heart.
Check out our incredible Easter content, including hot cross bun recipes, supermarket opening times and what you can expect from the weather.
Fun Easter egg hunt ideas to enjoy with the kids
We’ve put together some creative egg hunt ideas which are perfect for playing with the kids (and adults).
From painting eggs to Easter relays, check out our list.
How to make hot cross buns at home this Easter including chocolate and vegan recipes
With Easter in full swing, it’s the perfect time to get our baking hats on.
And what could be better than the ultimate spiced Easter treat in the form of hot cross buns?
Whether you like yours spiced, extra fruity or even full of chocolate, there are plenty of recipes out there to suit your taste buds and dietary needs.
What to watch on TV this Easter Bank Holiday weekend
We’ve come up with a list of TV shows and films that are perfect for the family over the next few days including Shrek, Britain’s Got Talent and The Lion King.
The best vegan Easter Eggs to buy in the UK
If you're one of the growing number of people following a plant-based diet, you can now buy a huge range of delicious dairy-free offerings at pretty much all mainstream supermarkets.
Easter supermarket opening times for Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Aldi and Morrisons
If you’re hosting an Easter gathering this year, you might be wondering when the supermarkets are open so you can get organised with food and drink supplies.
Check out our full list of supermarket opening times, including Tesco, Asda and Aldi.
Easter weather forecast: What will the weather be like this Bank Holiday?
As we head into the Bank Holiday weekend, you might be wondering what the weather has in store.
All the restaurants and cafes where your kids can eat for free during the Easter holidays
In a bid to help out mums and dads this Easter holiday, many restaurants and shops on the high street are now offering special discounts where children eat for free.
If you're looking to dine out, here are all the deals currently on offer.
Families can claim free school meal vouchers of up to £30 over Easter holidays
Parents may be able to claim vouchers to help to pay for food for their children over the Easter holiday break.
We have everything you need to know about the scheme.