How long do pumpkins last before and after carving?

How long can you keep your Halloween pumpkins for? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Listen to this article Loading audio...

How long can you keep an uncarved pumpkin for and how long do they last once they've been carved?

With Halloween just around the corner, many people are getting into the spooky season by carving their own pumpkins.

Creating cool carving designs on your gourds is a great activity for friends, couples and families and make a great decoration outside the house.

But when is the right time to buy a pumpkin, how long do they last when they're uncarved, and how long do you have to enjoy them once they've been cut?

Here's everything you need to know.

It is important to time your pumpkin carving just right. Picture: Getty

How long do uncarved pumpkins last?

With the right treatment, pumpkins which have not been carved or cut can last two to three months.

However, you can only achieve this by keeping them out of the hot sun or freezing temperatures.

How long do carved pumpkins last?

Once carved, your pumpkin will rot much quicker.

In fact, they can only last a few days after being carved before the rotting process starts, which is why it's important to time your carving plans.

Pumpkins can start rotting just days after being carved. Picture: Getty

How can I keep my carved pumpkin from rotting?

There are ways that you can slow down the rotting process so you can enjoy your Halloween displays for longer.

Wash down the outsides before carving to stop decay

Keep the pumpkins out of direct sunlight

Use fake candles (LED) instead of real ones

Read more Halloween: