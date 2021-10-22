How long do pumpkins last before and after carving?

22 October 2021, 14:33

How long can you keep your Halloween pumpkins for?
How long can you keep your Halloween pumpkins for? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

How long can you keep an uncarved pumpkin for and how long do they last once they've been carved?

With Halloween just around the corner, many people are getting into the spooky season by carving their own pumpkins.

Creating cool carving designs on your gourds is a great activity for friends, couples and families and make a great decoration outside the house.

But when is the right time to buy a pumpkin, how long do they last when they're uncarved, and how long do you have to enjoy them once they've been cut?

Here's everything you need to know.

It is important to time your pumpkin carving just right
It is important to time your pumpkin carving just right. Picture: Getty

How long do uncarved pumpkins last?

With the right treatment, pumpkins which have not been carved or cut can last two to three months.

However, you can only achieve this by keeping them out of the hot sun or freezing temperatures.

How long do carved pumpkins last?

Once carved, your pumpkin will rot much quicker.

In fact, they can only last a few days after being carved before the rotting process starts, which is why it's important to time your carving plans.

Pumpkins can start rotting just days after being carved
Pumpkins can start rotting just days after being carved. Picture: Getty

How can I keep my carved pumpkin from rotting?

There are ways that you can slow down the rotting process so you can enjoy your Halloween displays for longer.

  • Wash down the outsides before carving to stop decay
  • Keep the pumpkins out of direct sunlight
  • Use fake candles (LED) instead of real ones

Read more Halloween:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

These are the best pumpkin carving ideas of 2021

Pumpkin carving ideas 2021: Cool templates, easy faces, throwing-up pumpkin and more
How often should you change your bedsheets? (stock images)

Mum claims we should change our sheets once a week

Here's our pick of the best hotels in London

London's best hotels for your staycation in the big city

Travel

The mum has asked for advice on Mumsnet (stock image)

'I've been pronouncing my baby's name wrong and now I want to change it'
A dad has chosen the perfect baby name by sticking to 12 rules

Dad-to-be chooses perfect baby name by following 12 strict rules

Trending on Heart

Who plays Gil in You season 2?

Who plays Gil in You and where have you seen him before?

TV & Movies

My Name is streaming on Netflix now

How many episodes of My Name are there on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Who dies in You season 3?

Who dies in You season 3?

TV & Movies

Who plays Ali in Squid Game?

Who plays Ali in Squid Game?

TV & Movies

Belinda Vickers and Patrick Dwyer were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: What happened with Belinda Vickers and Patrick Dwyer?

TV & Movies

Rebecca Zemek is now loved up with her new boyfriend Ben Michell

Married at First Sight Australia's Rebecca Zemek and Jake Edwards caught up in cheating scandal

TV & Movies

This Morning behind-the-scenes footage reveals TV chefs don't cook finished dishes

This Morning behind-the-scenes footage reveals TV chefs don't cook finished dishes

This Morning

Liam brutally dumped Georgia on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia’s Liam Cooper brutally dumped Georgia Fairweather

TV & Movies

Linda Robson swore on Loose Women yesterday

Linda Robson forced to apologise after swearing live on Loose Women

TV & Movies

Coleen Nolan has spoken out about Ruth Langsford

Coleen Nolan says it was 'horrendous' when Ruth Langsford was replaced on This Morning

TV & Movies

Adam Munroe is played by Charlie Wernham

EastEnders fans recognise new character Aaron Monroe

TV & Movies

Who plays Cary Conrad in You?

Who plays Cary Conrad in You season 3 and what else has he been in?

TV & Movies

Joe Swash praises Stacey Solomon in adorable new video of Rex and Rose

Joe Swash praises Stacey Solomon in adorable new video of Rex and Rose

Celebrities

Booka Nile and Brett Helling are no longer together

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: What happened with Booka Nile and Brett Helling?

TV & Movies

Liam Cooper was matched with Georgia on Married at First Sight Australia

Liam Cooper is now in a relationship with another Married at First Sight star

TV & Movies