Adam Brody facts: Actor's age, relationships, children and TV and movies

1 October 2024, 11:33 | Updated: 1 October 2024, 12:31

Adam Brody has just landed in a new Netflix series, Nobody Wants This
Adam Brody has just landed in a new Netflix series, Nobody Wants This. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Who is Adam Brody married to? And how tall is he? Here's everything you need to know about the No One Wants This star.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Adam Brody is back to his romcom best in Netflix's new series No One Wants This where he stars alongside Kristen Bell.

From The O.C. to the Gilmore Girls, fans of the actor are very happy to see him back on our TV screens as he plays a rogue rabbi who falls for an agnostic sex podcaster.

So as we enjoy Adam in his new role, here's everything you need to know about him from his age, wife and past relationships, plus a look inside his family life with children.

Adam Brody has starred in huge series including The O.C. and The Gilmore Girls
Adam Brody has starred in huge series including The O.C. and The Gilmore Girls. Picture: Getty

How old is Adam Brody and where is he from?

Born on December 15, 1979, Adam will turn 45 in 2024.

From San Diego, California, Adam has never truly left the sunshine state and currently lives in LA with his wife and children.

How tall is Adam Brody?

Adam measures in at 5ft 11inches which is around 1.8m tall.

Who is Adam Brody's wife?

One of America's favourite celebrity couples, Adam is married to Gossip Girl actress Leighton Meester. They officially tied the knot in 2014 during a small and intimate beach wedding.

Adam and Leighton first began dating in 2013 after appearing in movie The Oranges together. It's thought they got engaged within the first year of being together too.

Despite being so private with his relationships, Adam has had a few high-profile ex-girlfriends including his O.C. co star Rachel Bilson who he dated between 2003 and 2006.

Adam also dated writer, director and producer Lorene Scafaria in 2009.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester have been married since 2014
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester have been married since 2014. Picture: Getty

How many children does Adam Brody have?

Adam is now the proud father of two children with his wife Leighton. The couple are incredibly private about their family life, confirming neither pregnancies and very rarely commenting on them.

We know they have daughter Arlo, 9, and a four year old son whose name is unknown.

What TV and movies has Adam Brody been in?

Adam has had a huge career in TV and movies with his most successful being The O.C. and Gilmore Girls.

Other programmes include:

  • StartUp
  • Single Parents
  • Billy and Billie
  • Curfew
  • Fleishman Is In Trouble
  • My Father's Dragon

It's reported he has a net worth of around £10.4million.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Exclusive
Holly Johnson had a friendly rivalry with Freddie Mercury

Holly Johnson reveals his friendly Freddie Mercury rivalry at height of Frankie fame

MAFS UK couple Charlie and Eve are rumoured to have split

MAFS UK's Eve and Charlie 'confirm split' as bride is spotted kissing new partner

Married at First Sight

Pete Wicks rose to fame on hit reality TV show TOWIE

Pete Wicks facts: TOWIE star's age, girlfriend, career and family life explained

Sarah Hadland is best known for her role in Miranda

Sarah Hadland facts: Actor’s age, partner, family, and TV career revealed

Celebrities

Deidre explained that she had no symptoms, the cancer was found during her annual mammogram

This Morning's Deidre Sanders reveals breast cancer has returned

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester have been married for more than a decade

Inside Adam Brody and wife Leighton Meester's marriage and family life

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Married at First Sight

Eamonn Holmes has given his opinion on Phillip Schofield's comeback

Eamonn Holmes hits back at Phillip Schofield as he makes his TV comeback

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have fallen out

What happened between Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby? Their friendship fallout explained
Nathan and Lacey are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK’s Nathan and Lacey still together?

Married at First Sight

Caspar and Emma are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

Married at First Sight

Ross and Sacha tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ross and Sacha still together?

Married at First Sight

Polly and Adam are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Polly and Adam still together?

Married at First Sight

Trending on Heart

Autumn signals a time to change the clocks in the UK

October 2024: When are the clocks changing in the UK?

Lifestyle

There will be a total of 17 Dobbies Garden Centre sites closing due to the restructuring plan

Dobbies closing: Full list of 17 garden centres closing across the UK

News

Amanda Abbington's kids, partner and TV career revealed

Amanda Abbington facts: Actor's age, partner, children and TV career revealed

Which My Mum, Your Dad couples are still together?

My Mum Your Dad couples still together: Where is the 2024 cast now?

TV & Movies

Kylie Minogue appeared on Heart Breakfast

Kylie Minogue reveals all about new album Tension II

Kylie Minogue has carved out a superb career

Kylie Minogue facts: Singer's age, boyfriend, career and more revealed

Giovanni Pernice was a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing

Giovanni Pernice facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, girlfriend, height, dancing career and Instagram revealed
I'm A Celebrity 2024 is set to return to our TV screens in Novemnber

I'm A Celebrity 2024: Start date, line-up, how to watch and more

I'm A Celebrity

Ferne McCann in a blue gown at the National Television Awards and in a pink mini dress

Ferne McCann facts: Age, boyfriend, children, family and more revealed

Phillip Schofield will return to TV in a new documentary which sees him cast away to a remote island

Phillip Schofield hits out at 'fake' This Morning colleagues who 'threw him under the bus'

Phillip Schofield has been open about his wife and children

Phillip Schofield's wife and children: Family life, age, marriage and scandal explained

Phillip Schofield is taking part in Cast Away

How much was Phillip Schofield paid to go on Cast Away?

Jowita Przystał is a Strictly Come Dancing professional

Jowita Przystał facts: Strictly star's age, boyfriend, height and dancing career revealed

Amy Dowden wearing a pink gown on the NTA red carpet

Amy Dowden facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, husband, family and cancer journey

Nikita Kuzmin at the Pride of Britain Awards and on TV

Nikita Kuzmin facts: Strictly dancer's age, partner, diabetes journey and more revealed

Luba Mushtuck has bene part of the Strictly Come Dancing team since 2016

Luba Mushtuk facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, nationality, boyfriend and dancing career revealed