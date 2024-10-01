Adam Brody facts: Actor's age, relationships, children and TV and movies

Adam Brody has just landed in a new Netflix series, Nobody Wants This. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Who is Adam Brody married to? And how tall is he? Here's everything you need to know about the No One Wants This star.

Adam Brody is back to his romcom best in Netflix's new series No One Wants This where he stars alongside Kristen Bell.

From The O.C. to the Gilmore Girls, fans of the actor are very happy to see him back on our TV screens as he plays a rogue rabbi who falls for an agnostic sex podcaster.

So as we enjoy Adam in his new role, here's everything you need to know about him from his age, wife and past relationships, plus a look inside his family life with children.

Adam Brody has starred in huge series including The O.C. and The Gilmore Girls. Picture: Getty

How old is Adam Brody and where is he from?

Born on December 15, 1979, Adam will turn 45 in 2024.

From San Diego, California, Adam has never truly left the sunshine state and currently lives in LA with his wife and children.

How tall is Adam Brody?

Adam measures in at 5ft 11inches which is around 1.8m tall.

Who is Adam Brody's wife?

One of America's favourite celebrity couples, Adam is married to Gossip Girl actress Leighton Meester. They officially tied the knot in 2014 during a small and intimate beach wedding.

Adam and Leighton first began dating in 2013 after appearing in movie The Oranges together. It's thought they got engaged within the first year of being together too.

Despite being so private with his relationships, Adam has had a few high-profile ex-girlfriends including his O.C. co star Rachel Bilson who he dated between 2003 and 2006.

Adam also dated writer, director and producer Lorene Scafaria in 2009.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester have been married since 2014. Picture: Getty

How many children does Adam Brody have?

Adam is now the proud father of two children with his wife Leighton. The couple are incredibly private about their family life, confirming neither pregnancies and very rarely commenting on them.

We know they have daughter Arlo, 9, and a four year old son whose name is unknown.

What TV and movies has Adam Brody been in?

Adam has had a huge career in TV and movies with his most successful being The O.C. and Gilmore Girls.

Other programmes include:

StartUp

Single Parents

Billy and Billie

Curfew

Fleishman Is In Trouble

My Father's Dragon

It's reported he has a net worth of around £10.4million.