Andy MacDonald's age, wife, nationality, height, net worth and skateboarding career revealed

7 August 2024, 16:00

Andy MacDonald is a famous skateboarder
Andy MacDonald is a famous skateboarder. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

How old is Andy MacDonald, where is he from, who is his wife, how tall is he is and what is his net worth? Everything you need to know about Tony Hawk's friend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew MacDonald may be the oldest skateboarder in the Men's Park Final at the Olympics, but he's hoping to follow the same success as his fellow Team GB competitor Sky Brown.

Friends with skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, Andy will be facing tough competition from skateboarders Danny Leon, Steven Piñeiro and Alex Sorgente as they all battle to win the gold medal.

While his sporting career is well documented, many fans have been wanting to know more about Andy's life away from the skatepark.

How old is Andy MacDonald, where is he from, who is his wife, how tall is he is and what is his net worth.

Andy MacDonald is representing Team GB at the Olympics
Andy MacDonald is representing Team GB at the Olympics. Picture: Getty

How old is Andy MacDonald?

Skateboarder Andy is 51-years-old and was born on the 31st of July 1973, making his star sign Leo.

Despite his Olympic competitors being more than half his age, Andy isn't letting his years on Earth phase him when it comes to the Games.

Speaking about qualifying for Team GB at 50-years-old, Andy told the team: "I always knew it was going to be a long shot.

"I’m 50 years old skating against 14 year olds, so I knew it was going to be hard. When I started out, going to the Olympics wasn't even a thought.

"But here I am, qualifying at the age of 50, and it feels pretty surreal. Age really is just a number."

Andy MacDonald is going for gold at the Paris Games
Andy MacDonald is going for gold at the Paris Games. Picture: Alamy

Where is Andy MacDonald from?

Despite Andy competing for Team GB, he was actually born in Massachusetts in the USA. He is able to be part of the British team because his father was born in Luton.

Speaking to i about his British heritage, Andy said: "When I got this idea, I had to call my dad to get his birth certificate and he was like ‘why do you want a British passport?’ And I said this is the only way this crazy idea might work.

"I wasn’t making as much money from skateboarding. Once the pandemic hit, sponsors and events… there was nothing, no demos or competitions to go to. So I got this crazy idea of qualifying for the British national team. So thanks to Team GB and the national lottery they funded this journey to the Olympics."

Andy MacDonald was born and raised in the USA
Andy MacDonald was born and raised in the USA. Picture: Alamy

Who is Andy MacDonald's wife?

Team GB skateboarder Andy has been married to his wife for over 23 years and the couple share three children together.

Speaking about the significance Paris has on his relationship, Andy told Team GB: "When I married my wife 23 years ago I told her I would take her to Paris as often as I could. She speaks French and spent some time studying in Paris. We haven’t been for 15 years.

"When I FaceTimed her I said: remember how I promised I would take you to Paris all the time and I didn’t really follow through with that? What do you say I take you to Paris this summer?"

Andy MacDonald is taking part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games
Andy MacDonald is taking part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Picture: Getty

What is Andy MacDonald's net worth?

Olympian Andy is estimated to be worth $6million after being in the sports field for decades, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

As well as his skateboarding career, Andy has also featured in the video game MTV Sports: Skateboarding featuring Andy MacDonald as well as the PC game Backyard Skateboarding.

How tall is Andy MacDonald?

Andy is 5ft 8in, making him 1.73m tall. Considering most of his Olympic competitors are younger than him, we believe he will be the tallest skateboarder in the competition.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Jasmine and Bobby are one of the couples on Love Is Blind UK

Are Love Is Blind UK's Bobby and Jasmine still together?

TV & Movies

Where are Sabrina and Steven now and did they stay together after Love Is Blind?

Love Is Blind UK: Are Steven and Sabrina still together?

TV & Movies

Which of these singletons will find their happy ever after on Love Is Blind UK?

When are the next episodes of Love Is Blind UK out? Full Netflix release schedule

TV & Movies

Justin Timberlake wearing a grey suit singing on stage

Justin Timberlake's Forget Tomorrow tour in Birmingham: Start and finish times, support act and set list

Love Is Blind welcomes Freddie to the pods in the hope of finding his future wife in 2024

Love Is Blind UK Freddie Powell: Age, job, where he's from and family life

TV & Movies

Love Is Blind UK is welcoming Tom Stroud to the line up for the first series in 2024

Love Is Blind UK Tom Stroud: Age, job, where he's from and relationship history

TV & Movies

Who is Love Is Blind UK's Catherine Richards?

Who is Love Is Blind UK's Catherine Richards? Age, job, Instagram and life off-screen

TV & Movies

These are all the Love Is Blind couples who are still together

Love Is Blind couples still together now

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Emma and Matt Willis have been married for years and share three children together

Who are Emma and Matt Willis' children? Their names and ages revealed

Josh Kerr is representing Team GB at the Paris Olympics

Josh Kerr's age, partner, parents, brother and fierce rivalry with Jakob Ingebrigtsen explained
Dina Ashet-Smith is hoping to win big at the 2024 Olympic Games

Dina Asher-Smith's age, height, parents, partner, net worth, Olympic medals and Instagram revealed
Sky Brown is taking part in the Paris Olympics

Sky Brown age, parents, height, medals, net worth, Instagram and skateboarding career revealed
Keely Hodgkinson is representing Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Keely Hodgkinson age, height, partner, personal best and Instagram explained

Trending on Heart

Hot air from Northern France could be scorching temperatures to the UK

Weather maps reveal exact date 37C heatwave will bring scorching temperatures to the UK

Weather

The August forecast has been revealed

UK weather: August heatwave revealed as temperatures set to reach 32C in days

Weather

Simone Biles is hoping to win gold at the 2024 Olympic Games

Simone Biles age, height, net worth, husband, Instagram and ADHD diagnosis explained

It Ends With Us is a heartbreaking story of abuse, love and life-changing choices

What happens in It Ends With Us? Plot summary and ending explained

Here's everything you need to know about Team GB's BMX cyclist Beth Shriever

Who is Beth Shriever? Age, boyfriend, BMX career and Olympic medals revealed

Kye Whyte is a BMX favourite

Kyle Whyte's age, height, girlfriend, Olympic medals and BMX career explained

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel's marriage has faced a lot of hurdles

Inside Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel's marriage including split rumours, children and wedding
Simone Biles smiling and competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics

When is Simone Biles competing next? A break down of her Olympic schedule

Olympics 2024

Tom Dean is going for gold at the Paris Olympics

Tom Dean's age, height, girlfriend, parents and medals revealed

Duncan Scott is taking part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Duncan Scott's age, height, partner, parents, medals and Instagram revealed

Andy Murray and Dan Evans are British tennis legends

Inside Dan Evans and Andy Murray's close friendship as they go for Olympic gold

Kate Middleton and Prince William are likely to attend the Paris Olympics 2024

Kate Middleton and Prince William 'hope' to attend Paris Olympics 2024

Royals

Simone Biles and husband Jonthan Owens began dating in 2020

Who is Simone Biles's husband Jonathan Owens? Age, height, net worth and career revealed

Maya Jama alongside picture of Love Island 2024 cast

When is the Love Island 2024 reunion?

TV & Movies

Dan Evans and Andy Murray are competing in the Men's Doubles at the Olympics

Dan Evans age, height, girlfriend, ranking and friendship with Andy Murray revealed

Are Uma and Wil still together from Love Island 2024?

Are Love Island's Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson still together?

TV & Movies