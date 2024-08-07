Andy MacDonald's age, wife, nationality, height, net worth and skateboarding career revealed

Andy MacDonald is a famous skateboarder. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

How old is Andy MacDonald, where is he from, who is his wife, how tall is he is and what is his net worth? Everything you need to know about Tony Hawk's friend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew MacDonald may be the oldest skateboarder in the Men's Park Final at the Olympics, but he's hoping to follow the same success as his fellow Team GB competitor Sky Brown.

Friends with skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, Andy will be facing tough competition from skateboarders Danny Leon, Steven Piñeiro and Alex Sorgente as they all battle to win the gold medal.

While his sporting career is well documented, many fans have been wanting to know more about Andy's life away from the skatepark.

How old is Andy MacDonald, where is he from, who is his wife, how tall is he is and what is his net worth.

Andy MacDonald is representing Team GB at the Olympics. Picture: Getty

How old is Andy MacDonald?

Skateboarder Andy is 51-years-old and was born on the 31st of July 1973, making his star sign Leo.

Despite his Olympic competitors being more than half his age, Andy isn't letting his years on Earth phase him when it comes to the Games.

Speaking about qualifying for Team GB at 50-years-old, Andy told the team: "I always knew it was going to be a long shot.

"I’m 50 years old skating against 14 year olds, so I knew it was going to be hard. When I started out, going to the Olympics wasn't even a thought.

"But here I am, qualifying at the age of 50, and it feels pretty surreal. Age really is just a number."

Andy MacDonald is going for gold at the Paris Games. Picture: Alamy

Where is Andy MacDonald from?

Despite Andy competing for Team GB, he was actually born in Massachusetts in the USA. He is able to be part of the British team because his father was born in Luton.

Speaking to i about his British heritage, Andy said: "When I got this idea, I had to call my dad to get his birth certificate and he was like ‘why do you want a British passport?’ And I said this is the only way this crazy idea might work.

"I wasn’t making as much money from skateboarding. Once the pandemic hit, sponsors and events… there was nothing, no demos or competitions to go to. So I got this crazy idea of qualifying for the British national team. So thanks to Team GB and the national lottery they funded this journey to the Olympics."

Andy MacDonald was born and raised in the USA. Picture: Alamy

Who is Andy MacDonald's wife?

Team GB skateboarder Andy has been married to his wife for over 23 years and the couple share three children together.

Speaking about the significance Paris has on his relationship, Andy told Team GB: "When I married my wife 23 years ago I told her I would take her to Paris as often as I could. She speaks French and spent some time studying in Paris. We haven’t been for 15 years.

"When I FaceTimed her I said: remember how I promised I would take you to Paris all the time and I didn’t really follow through with that? What do you say I take you to Paris this summer?"

Andy MacDonald is taking part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Picture: Getty

What is Andy MacDonald's net worth?

Olympian Andy is estimated to be worth $6million after being in the sports field for decades, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

As well as his skateboarding career, Andy has also featured in the video game MTV Sports: Skateboarding featuring Andy MacDonald as well as the PC game Backyard Skateboarding.

How tall is Andy MacDonald?

Andy is 5ft 8in, making him 1.73m tall. Considering most of his Olympic competitors are younger than him, we believe he will be the tallest skateboarder in the competition.