Sky Brown age, parents, height, medals, net worth, Instagram and skateboarding career revealed

6 August 2024, 12:30

Sky Brown is taking part in the Paris Olympics
Sky Brown is taking part in the Paris Olympics. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Where does Sky Brown live, how old is she, who are her parents, how tall is she, what is her Instagram, does she surf and did she have an accident?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sky Brown is the youngest Team GB athlete taking part in Paris Olympics, but that doesn't mean the champion skateboarder should be underestimated.

After catapulting to fame at the age of 13 at the Tokyo Games, Sky is favourite to take home a medal at the 2024 Olympics. However she will be facing tough competition from rising stars Émilie Alexandre, Bryce Wettstein and fellow British star Lola Tambling.

While her successful sporting career often hits the headlines, fans have been keen to get to know what Sky's life is like away from the skatepark.

How old is Sky Brown, who are her parents, how tall is she, where is she from, does she surf, what was her accident, how many medals does she have and what is her net worth?

Sky Brown is going for gold at the Olympics
Sky Brown is going for gold at the Olympics. Picture: Getty

How old is Sky Brown?

Olympic favourite Sky is 16-years-old and was born on the 7th of July 2008, making her star sign Cancer.

Despite her young age, this will be the second time Sky has represented Team GB at the Olympics, after making her debut at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Who are Sky Brown's parents?

Sky's parents are Stuart and Mieko. Her father is British while he mother is from Japan and the skateboarding star was born in Miyazaki, Japan.

Her family played an integral part in her sporting career after bringing Sky to a skatepark alongside her brother Ocean from a young age. There she developed her skills and went on to qualify for Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics.

However it was touch and go whether Sky would compete, with her telling The Guardian: "My parents thought it would be too much pressure, so we weren’t going to do it." However with some encouragement from Team GB, Sky revealed: "That made my parents feel a little better. But I begged and begged."

Sky Brown has a close relationship with her parents
Sky Brown has a close relationship with her parents. Picture: Getty

Where does Sky Brown live?

Sky splits her time between Japan and the USA, spending half of the year in each country and attending school while she trains.

Speaking about the differences she experienced at schools in the USA and Japan, Sky told BBC Sport: "We have snack time in America but we don't have that in Japan. We don't even choose our food in Japanese school.

"They put it on our plate and we have to eat the whole thing. If you leave anything on the plate then you can't go outside. The teacher doesn't want us to talk while we're eating. I feel like that's what makes me eat a lot."

Where is Sky Brown from?

Sky was born in Miyazaki, Japan, and has grown up there alongside her younger brother Ocean, while also spending time in the USA.

Sky Brown first came to fame at the Tokyo Games
Sky Brown first came to fame at the Tokyo Games. Picture: Getty

What was Sky Brown's accident?

Sky recently suffered a dislocated shoulder during a nasty fall, just days before she was set to compete at the Paris Games.

Luckily the skateboarder was cleared Team GB doctors and physios to compete, however it was a frightening experience for Sky.

She revealed: "This one was really scary. My shoulder being out and I couldn't get it back in. My dad put it in for me.

"When I get back I'll have to do surgery, so it doesn't come out again. They're bringing some braces tomorrow and I will try it out and have to be strapped for every time I skate.

"My message would be what doesn't kill you makes you stronger, as cringey as it is."

Sky Brown was injured prior to competing at the Games
Sky Brown was injured prior to competing at the Games. Picture: Getty

How tall is Sky Brown?

Olympian Sky is 5ft 2in tall, and has grown slightly since we last saw her at the Tokyo Games. Chatting to the Mail Online about her grown, Sky said: "I was 5ft and now I'm 5ft 2in - I thought I was going to grow a little more!"

She went on to add: "I do feel older. I have grown up a little bit. I have gained more power and strength. I have a few new tricks on the skateboard, so I am really excited to show it."

How many medals does Sky Brown have?

At the time of writing, Sky currently has one bronze medal which she achieved at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. She will be hoping to emulate the same success or more as she tries her best at the Paris Games.

As well as this, Sky has gained medals at the World Championships, X Games and Dew Tour.

What is Sky Brown's net worth?

Sky is estimated to be worth £3.5million, according to the Daily Mail. As well as gaining income through her sporting career, Sky has also worked with brands such as Nike, Almost Skateboards and Skateistan, which are sure to have boosted her income.

Sky Brown won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021
Sky Brown won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021. Picture: Getty

Does Sky Brown surf?

As well as being a talented skateboarder, Sky is also a keen surfer and tried to qualify to surf at the Paris Games. Unfortunately she placed 3rd in her heat so was unable to gain a place on the team, however it looks like sport plays an important part in her life.

Speaking about her love for surfing and skateboarding, Sky told The Telegraph: "I don’t really like to go skating and surfing alone, I like having a crew with me that pushes me to skate and surf.

"I feel like we make memories that way. Yes, I do have tricks that can be scary, tricks I’ve got to do for a contest, new tricks I want to learn, but it pushes me when I’m with my friends and makes it more efficient. It’s like my playground."

What is Sky Brown's Instagram?

Fans can follow Sky on Instagram @skybrown, where she currently boasts 1.3million followers.

She often shares images of her surfing and skateboarding adventures, as well as fun times with friends.

Olympics 2024

