Binky Felstead facts: Made in Chelsea star's age, husband, kids, net worth and Instagram revealed

Binky Felstead is appearing on Beyond Chelsea. Picture: Instagram/Binky Felstead

By Hope Wilson

How old is Binky Felstead, who is her husband, how many children does she have, what is her net worth and does she have Instagram?

Beyond Chelsea is set to reunite our favourite Made in Chelsea castmates as they turn back the clock for our enjoyment.

Original Chelsea legend Binky Felstead is joining forces with Lucy Watson and Rosie Fortescue as they reminisce about their time on the show and their friendships.

While we see a glimpse into Binky's life, many viewers are keen to know more about her personal life and various businesses.

Binky Felstead is appearing on Beyond Chelsea with Rosie Fortescue and Lucy Watson. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Binky?

Made in Chelsea favourite Binky was born on the 14th of June 1990 and celebrated her 34th birthday in 2024.

The TV favourite was in her early twenties when she took part in MIC, however she is excited for her on-screen journey to continue now she's in her thirties.

Binky revealed: "I am excited and a little bit nervous. I feel like I’ve been in a bubble since leaving Made in Chelsea. A lot has changed, and I’ve grown up a lot.

"So for me to open myself up to the public again and allow cameras into my home to meet my children and husband is quite daunting, but I feel like I’m ready for that to happen. It is a really good time, I’ve got a lot of fun projects bubbling away, so it’s great timing."

Binky Felstead first gained fame appearing on Made in Chelsea. Picture: Instagram/Binky Felstead

Who is Binky Felstead's husband?

Made in Chelsea's Binky is married to 34-year-old Max Fredrik Darnton. The pair tied the knot in 2021 in an intimate London ceremony.

Announcing their marriage, Binky wrote on Instagram: "BLIMEY- WE ARE MARRIED!!!! 💍 🥂🎉 👰🏻‍♀️🤍🤵🏼🎩@max_fd

"Had one of the most special days of my life marrying my best friend. My gorgeous, beautiful daughter being my flower girl, passing/dropping us the rings 😂 …my big brother giving me away… and Wolfie sleeping the whole way through! 🥲

"This was an intimate family day given all of the ever changing rules… Bring on next year when we do it all again to celebrate & party with all our loved ones and friends!! 🥳🍾☀️ We’ve found a perfect sunny location!!"

Binky Felstead is married to Max Fredrik Darnton. Picture: Instagram/Binky Felstead

Who are Binky's children?

MIC favourite Binky has three children. She shares her eldest daughter, seven-year-old India, with former Made in Chelsea co-star Josh Patterson, as well as sons Wolfie, three, and Wilder, one, with husband Max.

Speaking about being a mother, Binky told the Independent: "I feel like I have a purpose now, and I’m the happiest I’ve ever felt.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always been very maternal – I feel like I’ve always wanted to have a family, and recreate what I had growing up. It’s hard at times, but it’s the most fulfilling job I’ve ever had.

"I know myself now more than ever – I feel like it’s what I was put on this earth to do."

Binky Felstead is the mother to three children. Picture: Instagram/Binky Felstead

What is Binky's net worth?

Binky is estimated to worth a whopping £1.4million, according to The Sun. As well as appearing on Made in Chelsea, the mother-of-three has also released the book ‘Being Binky: My Life in Chelsea’ and founded the coffee brand Nolo.

She has also partnered with various brands over the year which are sure to have boosted her bank account.

What is Binky's Instagram?

Fans can follow Binky on Instagram @binkyfelstead where she currently boasts over one million followers.

The influencer often shares images of her family days out as well as her travels around the world.