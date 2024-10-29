Binky Felstead facts: Made in Chelsea star's age, husband, kids, net worth and Instagram revealed

29 October 2024, 20:30

Binky Felstead is appearing on Beyond Chelsea
Binky Felstead is appearing on Beyond Chelsea. Picture: Instagram/Binky Felstead

By Hope Wilson

How old is Binky Felstead, who is her husband, how many children does she have, what is her net worth and does she have Instagram?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Beyond Chelsea is set to reunite our favourite Made in Chelsea castmates as they turn back the clock for our enjoyment.

Original Chelsea legend Binky Felstead is joining forces with Lucy Watson and Rosie Fortescue as they reminisce about their time on the show and their friendships.

While we see a glimpse into Binky's life, many viewers are keen to know more about her personal life and various businesses.

How old is Binky Felstead, who is her husband, how many children does she have, what is her net worth and does she have Instagram?

Binky Felstead is appearing on Beyond Chelsea with Rosie Fortescue and Lucy Watson
Binky Felstead is appearing on Beyond Chelsea with Rosie Fortescue and Lucy Watson. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Binky?

Made in Chelsea favourite Binky was born on the 14th of June 1990 and celebrated her 34th birthday in 2024.

The TV favourite was in her early twenties when she took part in MIC, however she is excited for her on-screen journey to continue now she's in her thirties.

Binky revealed: "I am excited and a little bit nervous. I feel like I’ve been in a bubble since leaving Made in Chelsea. A lot has changed, and I’ve grown up a lot.

"So for me to open myself up to the public again and allow cameras into my home to meet my children and husband is quite daunting, but I feel like I’m ready for that to happen. It is a really good time, I’ve got a lot of fun projects bubbling away, so it’s great timing."

Binky Felstead first gained fame appearing on Made in Chelsea
Binky Felstead first gained fame appearing on Made in Chelsea. Picture: Instagram/Binky Felstead

Who is Binky Felstead's husband?

Made in Chelsea's Binky is married to 34-year-old Max Fredrik Darnton. The pair tied the knot in 2021 in an intimate London ceremony.

Announcing their marriage, Binky wrote on Instagram: "BLIMEY- WE ARE MARRIED!!!! 💍 🥂🎉 👰🏻‍♀️🤍🤵🏼🎩@max_fd

"Had one of the most special days of my life marrying my best friend. My gorgeous, beautiful daughter being my flower girl, passing/dropping us the rings 😂 …my big brother giving me away… and Wolfie sleeping the whole way through! 🥲

"This was an intimate family day given all of the ever changing rules… Bring on next year when we do it all again to celebrate & party with all our loved ones and friends!! 🥳🍾☀️ We’ve found a perfect sunny location!!"

Binky Felstead is married to Max Fredrik Darnton
Binky Felstead is married to Max Fredrik Darnton. Picture: Instagram/Binky Felstead

Who are Binky's children?

MIC favourite Binky has three children. She shares her eldest daughter, seven-year-old India, with former Made in Chelsea co-star Josh Patterson, as well as sons Wolfie, three, and Wilder, one, with husband Max.

Speaking about being a mother, Binky told the Independent: "I feel like I have a purpose now, and I’m the happiest I’ve ever felt.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always been very maternal – I  feel like I’ve always wanted to have a family, and recreate what I had growing up. It’s hard at times, but it’s the most fulfilling job I’ve ever had.

"I know myself now more than ever – I feel like it’s what I was put on this earth to do."

Binky Felstead is the mother to three children
Binky Felstead is the mother to three children. Picture: Instagram/Binky Felstead

What is Binky's net worth?

Binky is estimated to worth a whopping £1.4million, according to The Sun. As well as appearing on Made in Chelsea, the mother-of-three has also released the book ‘Being Binky: My Life in Chelsea’ and founded the coffee brand Nolo.

She has also partnered with various brands over the year which are sure to have boosted her bank account.

What is Binky's Instagram?

Fans can follow Binky on Instagram @binkyfelstead where she currently boasts over one million followers.

The influencer often shares images of her family days out as well as her travels around the world.

Latest Entertainment News

Who is the Banker on Deal or No Deal?

Who is the Banker on Deal or No Deal?

TV & Movies

How does Deal or No Deal work? Game rules revealed

How does Deal or No Deal work? Game rules revealed

TV & Movies

The best John Lewis Christmas adverts

All 17 John Lewis Christmas adverts, ranked from worst to best

MAFS UK Kieran has revealed whether he is dating Polly or Sacha

MAFS UK's Kieran breaks silence on Polly and Sacha dating rumours

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK's Holly and Alex have spoken out after their split

MAFS UK's Holly breaks silence following split from 'red flag' husband Alex

Married at First Sight

The best Halloween songs ever

The 30 best Halloween songs ever, ranked

Tommy Fury and Coleen Rooney are both rumoured to be entering the jungle

I'm A Celebrity 2024 full rumoured line-up so far revealed

Celine Dion and Adele hug in Las Vegas

Adele in tears as she hugs idol Celine Dion during Las Vegas show

MAFS UK groom Adam has revealed his weight loss

MAFS UK's Adam shows off incredible two stone weight loss in dramatic pictures

Married at First Sight

Perrie Edwards speaks about her ex-friend Jesy Nelson

Perrie Edwards emotionally opens up on 'heartbreaking' Jesy Nelson friendship breakdown

Orson has suggested thing between him and Hannah are not over

MAFS UK's Orson hints he's still dating Hannah despite Ryan romance rumours

Married at First Sight

Ryan from Married At First Sight UK has taken to social media to reflect on his time in the experiment

MAFS UK's Ryan breaks silence on shock Sionainn split amid Hannah romance revelation

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK's Kieran has defended kissing Polly at a recent dinner party

MAFS UK's Kieran defends kissing Polly as he labels moment an 'accident'

Married at First Sight

First look at I'm A Celebrity 2024 as start date is announced

When does I'm A Celebrity 2024 start?

I'm A Celebrity

Do MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan end up together?

Are MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan together? Shocking reunion twist explained

Married at First Sight

Ryan and Hannah are said to embark on an affair on MAFS UK

What happened between Ryan and Hannah on MAFS UK? Cheating scandal explained

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

MAFS Amy and Luke have given fans an insight into their relationship

MAFS UK's Amy and Luke appear to confirm relationship status with telling post

Married at First Sight

So, are Amelia Dimoldenberg and Andrew Garfield really dating?

Why fans think Amelia Dimoldenberg and Andrew Garfield are dating

Something tells us this isn't the last we'll see of Hannah and Orson!

MAFS UK's Hannah heavily hints at return to show amid 'recoupling' with Orson

Married at First Sight

Danny and Dani Dyer launch new podcast Live And Let Dyers

Danny and Dani Dyer launch new podcast Live And Let Dyers

Podcasts

MAFS UK will be coming to an end soon

When does MAFS UK end? Finish date revealed

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK season nine is currently airing

How long is MAFS UK on for? Number of episodes and end date revealed

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Top Christmas Markets revealed

Best UK Christmas Markets 2024 revealed

Christmas

MAFS UK's Ryan and Sionainn are rumoured to split

MAFS UK's Ryan set to 'quit' as wife-swap drama ruins relationship with Sionainn

Married at First Sight

BST Hyde Park have revealed that Jeff Lynne’s ELO will headline the festival in the summer of 2025

Jeff Lynne’s ELO at BST Hyde Park 2025: How to get tickets for farewell show

Events

Chris Hoy announces his cancer diagnosis

Sir Chris Hoy confirms his cancer is terminal with 'two to four years' to live, but still feels 'lucky'
Andrew Garfield opens up to Elmo about the death of his mother Lynn

Andrew Garfield emotionally opens up to Elmo about recently losing his mum: 'Sadness is a gift'
Simon Cowell has paid tribute to Liam Payne

Simon Cowell says he is "empty" as he pays tribute to One Direction's Liam Payne

Cheryl, 41, has taken to social media to pay tribute to her ex-boyfriend and the father of her son

Cheryl pays heartbreaking and powerful tribute to ex Liam Payne: 'Indescribably painful'

MAFS UK's cast members are reportedly being told they will face a £10,000 fine if they reveal the outcome of their marriages

MAFS bosses to hit cast with '£10,000 fine' if they reveal show spoilers

Married at First Sight

Ross and Sacha are rumoured to have split since MAFS UK filming ended

What happened between Ross and Sacha from MAFS UK? Their dramatic split explained

Married at First Sight

Niall Horan has paid tribute to Liam Payne

Niall Horan pays moving tribute to 'amazing friend' One Direction bandmate Liam Payne

Rosie Fortescue is taking part in Beyond Chelsea

Rosie Fortescue facts: Made in Chelsea star's age, boyfriend, jewellery line, net worth and Instagram revealed
Lucy Watson is appearing on Beyond Chelsea

Lucy Watson facts: Made in Chelsea star's age, husband, children, net worth and Instagram revealed
Hugh Jackman in 2024

Hugh Jackman facts: Actor's age, partner, children, movies and career explained

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Married at First Sight

Caspar and Emma are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK's Holly and Alex are taking part in the 2024 series

Are MAFS UK's Alex and Holly still together?

Married at First Sight