Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong to 'divorce in less than a minute' today

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong have been married 11 years. Picture: PA Images

Ant McPartlin and estranged wife Lisa Armstrong will reportedly be confirming their divorce today.

Presenter Ant McPartlin and make-up artist Lisa Armstrong are allegedly finalising their divorce today after 11 years of marriage.

It comes after months of separation, with Ant having found love with his PA, Anne-Marie Corbett.

After a turbulent time for the former couple, they are expected to agree to separate at a London court today.

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong pictured on their wedding day. Picture: PA Image

According to The Sun, their divorce procedure will 'take less than a minute', with Ant admitting to unreasonable behaviour, including adultery.

A source of the publication said: “It’s taken some time to iron things out but after several months their marriage will officially be over in a matter of seconds."

They are also reported to still be negotiating a 'financial settlement'.

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong pictured before their separation. Picture: PA Images

The pair confirmed their separation in January this year, before Ant was arrested for drink-driving and causing a head-on collision with another vehicle.

He has since removed himself from all presenting duties in order to focus on his recovery, whilst co-host new father Dec has stepped up to hosting solo.

However, Dec will be receiving the support of This Morning's Holly Willoughby in the upcoming series of I'm A Celeb.