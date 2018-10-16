Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong to 'divorce in less than a minute' today

On Air Now
16 October 2018, 07:44 | Updated: 16 October 2018, 08:06
Ant McPartlin and estranged wife Lisa Armstrong will reportedly be confirming their divorce today.
Presenter Ant McPartlin and make-up artist Lisa Armstrong are allegedly finalising their divorce today after 11 years of marriage.
It comes after months of separation, with Ant having found love with his PA, Anne-Marie Corbett.
After a turbulent time for the former couple, they are expected to agree to separate at a London court today.
According to The Sun, their divorce procedure will 'take less than a minute', with Ant admitting to unreasonable behaviour, including adultery.
A source of the publication said: “It’s taken some time to iron things out but after several months their marriage will officially be over in a matter of seconds."
They are also reported to still be negotiating a 'financial settlement'.
The pair confirmed their separation in January this year, before Ant was arrested for drink-driving and causing a head-on collision with another vehicle.
He has since removed himself from all presenting duties in order to focus on his recovery, whilst co-host new father Dec has stepped up to hosting solo.
However, Dec will be receiving the support of This Morning's Holly Willoughby in the upcoming series of I'm A Celeb.