Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong to 'divorce in less than a minute' today

16 October 2018, 07:44 | Updated: 16 October 2018, 08:06

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong have been married 11 years
Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong have been married 11 years. Picture: PA Images

Ant McPartlin and estranged wife Lisa Armstrong will reportedly be confirming their divorce today.

Presenter Ant McPartlin and make-up artist Lisa Armstrong are allegedly finalising their divorce today after 11 years of marriage.

It comes after months of separation, with Ant having found love with his PA, Anne-Marie Corbett.

After a turbulent time for the former couple, they are expected to agree to separate at a London court today.

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong pictured on their wedding day
Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong pictured on their wedding day. Picture: PA Image

According to The Sun, their divorce procedure will 'take less than a minute', with Ant admitting to unreasonable behaviour, including adultery.

READ MORE: Ant finds love with personal assistant months after marriage separation

A source of the publication said: “It’s taken some time to iron things out but after several months their marriage will officially be over in a matter of seconds."

They are also reported to still be negotiating a 'financial settlement'.

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong pictured before their separation
Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong pictured before their separation. Picture: PA Images

The pair confirmed their separation in January this year, before Ant was arrested for drink-driving and causing a head-on collision with another vehicle.

He has since removed himself from all presenting duties in order to focus on his recovery, whilst co-host new father Dec has stepped up to hosting solo.

However, Dec will be receiving the support of This Morning's Holly Willoughby in the upcoming series of I'm A Celeb.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong have been married 11 years

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong to 'divorce in less than a minute' today
Billie and Greg are set to marry

Who is Billie Faiers and when will she marry fiancé Greg Shepherd
Selena Gomez has reportedly been hospitalised

Selena Gomez 'receiving mental health treatment after emotional breakdown'
Ashley Banjo announces he and wife Francesca are expecting a girl

Baby joy for Ashley Banjo as he reveals his wife is expecting a daughter
Jonny Wilkinson asset 1

Jonny Wilkinson opens up about crippling anxiety during height of rugby fame