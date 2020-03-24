Christine McGuinness begs people to stop stockpiling food and think of her autistic kids

24 March 2020, 11:10 | Updated: 24 March 2020, 11:14

Christine McGuinness has begged people to be kind
Christine McGuinness has begged people to be kind. Picture: Instagram

Christine McGuinness has pleaded with stockpilers to stop emptying the shelves.

As supermarkets continue to limit the number of products that can be bought amid the coronavirus pandemic, Christine McGuinness has pleaded with people to stop stockpiling.

The mum of three shares six-year-old twins Leo and Penelope and Felicity, three, with comedian Paddy McGuinness, 46.

In her heartbreaking plea, she asked for people who are hoarding supplies to consider her autistic children during trips to the supermarket.

Alongside a picture of a heart, the 32-year-old wrote: “When you are emptying the shelves at your supermarket please bare in mind that you are emptying the tummy’s of our vulnerable, including my own children.

“Many children and adults with autism have a very restricted diet, the variation of food they eat is quite often extremely limited.

“Some people with autism and other conditions that include sensory food aversions will go hungry from your greed."

“The supermarkets have stated that there is enough food, you DO NOT need to empty the shelves putting our vulnerable at risk of further health conditions.”

And followers were quick to share their own experiences, as one wrote: “So glad u have said this ! Let’s hope more people realize!”

“I cried in the middle of the supermarket last week cause of people’s greed and being unable to get stuff that my son needs for his own needs,” said another, while a third added: “There’s enough for everyone if we just stay calm and think about what we are doing”.

This comes after Paddy previously spoke out against stockpiling, branding those who have panic-bought toilet paper "massive d**kheads" in a fiery video.

Meanwhile, Christine and Paddy confirmed that their daughter Felicity had autism, three years after Leo and Penelope were also given the same diagnosis.

Christine shared the news on Instagram in February, writing at the time: "Going through this journey again does still bring some heartache knowing all three children will face challenges and difficulties that others won't.

"But ultimately I feel confident as a family we are in a much stronger place, we are able to use our experience and knowledge as power helping us to feel well prepared.”

