Ferne McCann 'quizzed by police' after throwing a drink over Love Island's Adam Collard in nasty NTAs spat

Adam and Ferne reportedly came to blows after Ferne badmouthed his girlfriend Zara. Picture: Getty

They reportedly got into a spat after Adam overheard Ferne bad-mouthing his girlfriend Zara McDermott

Ferne McCann has reportedly been quizzed by police after feuding with Adam Collard at the National Television Awards afterparty on Tuesday.

It's been claimed that the Love Island 2018 star, 23, called Ferne a 'nasty little sl*g' after he overheard the former-TOWIE star being rude about his girlfriend Zara McDermott, 21.

The altercation reportedly ended with Ferne throwing a drink over Adam, and later a plastic cup in his face.

An eyewitness told the MailOnline that Ferne wasn't being 'investigated' by police, but continued: "However, she did throw a drink because Adam didn't just call her a 'sl*g', he went on a full tirade.

Read more: Ferne McCann explains it was a 'tough decision' to take baby daughter to see her acid attack dad

"Ferne was desperately upset by it.

"All the reality stars were watching. There were three people from Love Island, two ex-TOWIE personalities and two Made In Chelsea stars on the scene."

The feud is said to have started when Zara publicly lashed out at Ferne for sliding into Charlie Brake's DMs when he was going out with her friend Ellie Brown.

Read more: Vote for your favourite red carpet look from the NTAs

Zara and Adam at the NTAs on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

Ferne has denied getting involved with Charlie while he was with Ellie.

An insider told The Sun: "It all kicked off massively outside the official after party.

"There has been bad blood between the girls because Ferne got together with Charlie Brake just weeks after splitting with Zara’s mate Ellie Brown.

The feud all started when Zara accused Ferne of DMing Charlie Brake while he was with her Love Island co-star Ellie Brown. Picture: ITV

"But things really escalated last night when Adam heard Ferne slagging off Zara. He said some things he regrets but did not expect under any circumstances to have a drink thrown in his face then have it smashed against him."

Met Police said in a statement: "An allegation of common assault was made to police by a man, aged in his 20s, following an incident with a woman, also aged in her 20s, at the O2 Arena on Tuesday, 22 January.

"No one was injured during the incident. There has been no arrest. Enquiries continue."

More NTAs GOSSIP:

Caroline Flack, 39, and AJ Pritchard, 24 'spotted kissing' the NTA afterparty

Phillip Schofield weighs in on Jason Gardiner's FEUD with Gemma Collins: ‘they’re two pantos meeting’

Gabby Allen spills on Chris Hughes' romance with Little Mix's Jesy Nelson: 'he deserves a nice girl'

Love Island's Josh Denzel reveals how Wes Nelson REALLY reacted to THAT Megan Barton Hanson Instagram story

Holly Willoughby 'left the NTAs in tears as she was overwhelmed by support from This Morning crew' after Ant and Dec won Best Presenter award