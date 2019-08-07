Gemma Collins reveals one stone weight gain after 'weeks of overindulging' on holiday

7 August 2019, 14:34 | Updated: 7 August 2019, 14:36

The Essex reality star revealed she has put a stone back on following a string of overindulgent holidays.
The Essex reality star revealed she has put a stone back on following a string of overindulgent holidays.

The reality star reveals she's gone up 14lbs on the scales just eight weeks after stopping "fantastic" weight loss jabs

Gemma Collins has confessed to piling on the pounds after "overindulging for weeks and weeks" on holiday following her recent weight loss.

The reality star, 38, opened up about her yo-yo diet on Good Morning Britain and admitted to putting a stone back on just eight weeks after stopping her weight loss jabs.

Appearing on the breakfast show to promote her new series Diva Forever, the TOWIE favourite explained she lost two stone in total – not three, which has been widely reported.

But revealed the scales have since gone up after she let herself eat and drink whatever she wanted while partying abroad with pals.

When GMB's host Kate Garraway quizzed Gemma about the "miracle flab jabs" powering her recent weight loss, she said: "I've put a bit back on because I've been on holiday for weeks and weeks and weeks and I've totally been overindulging.

"But these things do work, before I went away I was taking it every day and I did lose two stone.

"It's fantastic, but like everything, don't expect a miracle cure, you cannot inject a jab and then be eating burgers and chips and pizzas. You have to apply yourself."

Gemma, who looked slimmer than ever just a couple of weeks ago when she was snapped posing on a Spanish yacht, also revealed to her 1.4million fans on Instagram: "I have gained a stone back. I haven't had the jab for eight weeks. But when I was using it I lost two stone."

The Essex celeb, who recently gave fans a glimpse into her lavish Essex barn conversion, previously told of how she scrapped high-fat McDonald's breakfasts and late night takeaways in favour of a healthier diet.

Gemma Collins admitted she spent "weeks and weeks and weeks" overindulging.
Gemma Collins admitted she spent "weeks and weeks and weeks" overindulging. Picture: Getty

Explaining how she began shedding the pounds earlier this summer, she told Woman's Own magazine: "If I'd been driving into London before, I would have grabbed a McDonald's for breakfast, and before you knew it, I was grabbing bread again at lunch. One my way home, I'd pick up a takeaway.

"It's about making time in the day now and making sure I eat the right food."

Diva Forever airs at 9pm tonight on ITVBe.

