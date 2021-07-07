Holly and Phil confuse fans as they sit side-by-side at Wimbledon despite socially distancing at work

By Alice Dear

Holly and Phil were pictured sat next to each other at Wimbledon on Friday as they enjoyed the tennis.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have left fans confused over their social distancing rules after they were pictured sat side-by-side at Wimbledon.

The This Morning duo appeared to be having a great time at the tennis event, as they were joined by Holly's husband Dan in the stands.

However, some people were left baffled by the pair's close contact when they are required to sit two metres apart while presenting This Morning.

The pair are believed to be socially distancing when in the workplace until 'Freedom Day', which has been postponed to July 19.

Fans of the pair were still confused by it all, with one taking to Twitter to comment: "Why are Phil and Holly still two metres apart? When they where pictured at Wimbledon directly next to each other? Make it make sense."

Another asked: "Why do Holly and Phil sit so far apart on This Morning but at Wimbledon they are touching heads they are that close??"

Holly and Phil seem just as confused as everyone else, bringing the subject up on the show.

Speaking of the social distancing rules in place, Phil said: "Also there's that, 'what's the right thing to do? What's the best thing to do? We could sit side-by-side at Wimbledon yesterday," to which Holly replied: "Outdoors!"

Phil then said: "But we can't sit side-by-side here because that was outdoors, and then they closed the roof so does that become indoors?"

He added that he just "doesn't know", while Holly called the rules "very confusing".

The current social distancing guidelines in England prohibit more than six people to mix indoors and no more than 30 outdoors.

When meeting outdoors, friends and family are allowed to make a "personal choice" on whether to keep a distance from them, but they add you should still be "cautious".

The same rules apply to meeting people indoors, however, social distancing is still in place in the workplace, which would explain why Holly and Phil have to remain so far apart when presenting This Morning.