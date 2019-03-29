'Crippling anxiety' forces James Arthur to cancel charity gig hours before he's due on stage

James Arthur cancelled his performance just hours before he was due on stage. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

The singer tweeted that he would not be taking to the stage for the Teenage Charity Trust gig for the sake of his mental health.

James Arthur pulled out of a charity gig just hours before he was due to perform last night

The singer, 31, posted a lengthy statement to Twitter where he explained to fans why he wouldn't be singing at a fundraiser for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

It read: "I’m deeply sorry to announce that I’m going to have to pull out of the Teenage Cancer Trust performance tonight.

“I have been feeling crippled by anxiety and poor mental health over the past few days and it’s badly affecting me. I simply cannot perform tonight.

“I would like to profoundly apologise to the amazing Teenage Cancer Trust team, to all that have bought tickets to see me and to the boys from Take That, it was a dream to be able to perform alongside them but devastatingly I cannot perform this evening.

“I promise I will make it up to you and I’m looking to get help for this."

Fans rallied round the Impossible singer, who won the 2012 series of The X Factor.

One wrote: "My hearts breaking for you. Have been so worried about you all week. Please don't be sorry just take care of yourself first no matter what. I hate that your struggling. I sensed this all week I really did just stay strong. Remember when your low we hold you up like you do us."

James pictured on stage in 2018. Picture: Getty

Accounts for the TCC and Royal Albert Hall also sent supportive messages, showing there was no ill-will on their side.

Middlesborough-born James has previously spoken about his struggles with depression and anxiety.

Last summer he told Lorraine: "People in the spotlight have a huge responsibility to talk about these things.

"I remember when I was really badly suffering with anxiety and depression internalising all of that stuff was the catalyst amongst all of that that led to a lot of bad decisions in my life.

"I think the best medicine is to talk about it.”

James' brave decision to put his mental health ahead of work comes weeks after Love Island star Mike Thalassitis took his own life.

He died just days after Prodigy singer Keith Flint was found hanged at home.