Who is James Blunt? The star's pub, wife and net worth revealed

How old is James Blunt? Is he married? And what is his net worth? Here’s everything you need to know...

James Blunt is putting his cake skills to the test on The Great British Bake Off for Stand Up 2 Cancer.

But how much do we know about the singer and his family? Find out everything…

Who is James Blunt?

James Blunt is a 46-year-old singer that rose to fame in the early 2000s with his song called “You’re Beautiful”.

Before starting his career in music, James was a former British Army Officer, who left the Household Cavalry regiment in 2002 following six years service.

James released his first single back in 2004 and has had four top 10 singles in the UK.

What is James Blunt’s pub in Chelsea?

James Blunt and his wife Sofia Wellesley turned an old football pub into a London hotspot called The Fox & Pheasant.

The 17th-century pub is just minutes away from Chelsea’s ground Stamford Bridge.

Speaking on This Morning after purchasing his first pub, the star said: “I like how music brings strangers and communities together, I like how a pub does that as well.”

Who is James Blunt’s wife?

On 6 September 2014, James married Sofia Wellesley, daughter of Lord John Wellesley.

She is the granddaughter of the 8th Duke of Wellington, and is related on her father's side to Arthur Wellesley, 1st Duke of Wellington.

Sofia and James have been dating since 2012 and got engaged in 2013.

In an interview with the Mail at the time, singer James opened up about their romance, saying: "It takes a strong person to be able to deal with somebody working in music. It's hard when you're with somebody and you become embroiled in something just because you were seen standing next to someone else.

"It takes a tough person to deal with that and I'm lucky to have her."

The couple welcomed their first child together, a son, in 2016.

Although they have not revealed his name, singer Ed Sheeran confirmed to The Sun that he was the godfather.

James Blunt and his wife Sofia have been together since 2012. Picture: PA Images

Ed said: "James is like a brother to me, actually I’m not quite sure if I can say this, but I’m going to — he's just made me god­father to his son."

The couple attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in 2016, as James served in the Army with Harry when they were younger.

What is James Blunt’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Blunt is worth around $18 million (£14.5million)

After his music success, James and his wife live a very comfortable life with many houses around the world.

“When I started out, I always dreamt of a place in Ibiza and a chalet in Verbier,” he told iNews in 2019. “And now I have both.”

