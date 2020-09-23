Who is Joel Dommett married to? Meet the Celebrity Karaoke Club star’s wife Hannah Cooper

Joel Dommett and his wife Hannah Cooper got married in September 2019. Picture: Instagram

Who is Hannah Cooper, how old is she and what does she do for a living? Find out everything about Joel Dommett's wife...

Joel Dommett is appearing on all new ITV reality show Celebrity Karaoke Club alongside the likes of Scarlett Moffatt and Tallia Storm.

But as he heads to a karaoke bar in the hopes of impressing the other contestants, we’re sure his wife Hannah Cooper is going to be there cheering him on.

But what do we know about Hannah and how long has she been married to Joel? Here’s what we know…

Who is Joel Dommett’s wife Hannah Cooper?

Hannah Cooper is a model who has appeared in many magazines including Grazia.

She is signed to Next Model agency and has over 62k followers on Instagram.

How did Joel Dommett meet his wife?

Joel first met Hannah online where she slid into his direct messages on Instagram back in 2016.

The comedian revealed in an interview on Loose Women: “We met on Instagram.

Joel Dommett and his wife Hannah Cooper. Picture: PA Images

“She sent me a cat emoji with the heart eyes. That is the modern equivalent of the old phrase ‘you had me at hello,’ now it’s ‘you had me at cat emoji’.”

The pair were first seen out together in May 2017 and have been sharing photos together ever since.

When did Joel Dommett get married?

Joel revealed he was engaged on Instagram just after Christmas in 2017 with a video of a toilet door lock turning to ‘engaged’.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk about the decision to get married, he said: “Honestly, it’s a really easy decision for me.

“It was a nothing decision, this is the person I want to spend the rest of my life with. Its easy. Nothing feels difficult about talking about the future.

“Whereas I felt like in the past it felt weird talking about the future, but now it’s like of course we’re going to spend the rest of our lives together.”

Joel and Hannah tied the knot on September 10, 2019 in a beautiful ceremony in Mykonos, Greece.

