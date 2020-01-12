Kate Ferdinand reveals painful moment Rio's kids told her 'you're not a mum' in heated row

Kate Ferdinand has opened up about the pressures of becoming a stepmum. Picture: Instagram

The former TOWIE star quit reality TV to focus on family life, but revealed her new role as stepmother isn't always easy.

Kate Ferdinand has opened up about the painful moment one of her step-children told her she wouldn't understand "because you're not a mum".

The former TOWIE star, 28, revealed the pressures of taking on her husband Rio's three children and explained the hurtful remark shocked the family.

Speaking about the heated argument she had with the former England captain's kids, the reality star hinted it's been a learning curve living alongside Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and Tia, eight.

Read more: Kate Wright shares emotional post about being a stepmum to Rio Ferdinand’s kids

She told The Sunday Times that during the incident, one of her step-children said: "You don't know because you're not a mum.

"The minute they said it, there was a gasp. They've never said it again. I'm not their mum. But I act like a mum and I see them as my children."

Kate first began dating footballer Rio Ferdinand in 2016 after the ex-England star's wife Rebecca Ellison sadly lost her life to breast cancer.

The couple tied the knot four years later during a lavish ceremony at the D Maris Bay hotel in Marmaris, Turkey, and she officially became the children's stepmother in September 2019.

Rio's daughter Tia played the special role of Kate's Maid of Honour during the wedding.

Read more: Kate Wright slams 'toxic' friends who 'hate' her relationship with Rio Ferdinand

Since the duo got together the sports star has praised Kate's loving efforts with his little ones, thanking her for keeping the memory of his ex-wife alive.

The former Manchester United player shared a sweet post with his Instagram fans on Mother's Day, writing: "Thank you for all you do for the little munchkins.

"From keeping their mums memory alive, to constantly putting smiles on their faces. Love u."

Read more: Kate Wright reveals the cute name Rio Ferdinand’s kids call her

Kate quit The Only Way Is Essex in 2017 to dedicate more time to Rio and his kids, keeping a low profile to focus on family life.

However, the new stepmum recently confessed it hasn't always been smooth sailing and admitted she struggled at the start of their relationship.

Read more: Kate Wright shares grief for Rio and his kids in emotional Mother's Day post

She said: "Simple things like I forgot to cut their toenails. I was so busy trying to do everything perfectly and someone pointed out they needed their toenails cut.

"Or cooking. I couldn't cook very well when I met Rio and the kids. I would burn everything.

"I would go, 'Is it nice?' and they would say, 'Not really.'"