Katie Piper reveals she's undergone surgery to 'avoid losing left eye'

23 November 2023, 15:35

Katie Piper reveals she has undergone eye surgery to avoid 'losing left eye'
Katie Piper reveals she has undergone eye surgery to avoid 'losing left eye'. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Katie Piper

By Hope Wilson

TV star Katie Piper has explained her recent surgery to fans.

Katie Piper, 40, has revealed she has undergone eye surgery to avoid 'losing her left eye'.

The TV presenter took to Instagram to inform fans of her latest health update, explaining that she has had a Tarsorrhaphy to her left eye. This procedure involves the joining of part or all of the upper and lower eyelids so as to partially or completely close the eye, in order to help heal or protect the cornea.

Having previously been rushed to hospital for emergency surgery last year, this is another procedure which Katie hopes will help save her eye.

The Loose Women panellist shared a heartfelt post in which she explained the procedure and why she wanted to document her health journey.

Katie Piper has documented her eye surgery journey
Katie Piper has documented her eye surgery journey. Picture: Instagram/Katie Piper

Katie wrote: "This is me! (For now) On Tuesday I had a planned operation, a Tarsorrhaphy to my left eye.

"Tarsorrhaphy is the joining of part or all of the upper and lower eyelids so as to partially or completely close the eye. Temporary tarsorrhaphies are used to help the cornea heal or to protect the cornea during a short period of exposure or disease. I’ve also had scar tissue operated on on my right eye, so that will also be slightly swollen."

Katie Piper took to social media to give fans a health update. Pictured here before her latest surgery
Katie Piper took to social media to give fans a health update. Pictured here before her latest surgery. Picture: Getty

She then went on the explain why she wanted to share her story, writing:

"Firstly to educate that living with the kind of injures I have means things will change through out your life and sometimes things go backwards. There isn’t really an end point and part of this kind of recovery is acceptance of that.

"Secondly with a disfigurement surgical decisions have to be based around function not aesthetics. In my case I am trying to preserve the eye, avoid perforation and loosing my eye completely.

"Also just because something is on view permanently it doesn’t give people the right to constantly comment on your appearance- you never know what’s going on in someone’s life."

Katie's brave post was soon flooded with positive comments, commending her for being so open with her followers.

One user wrote: "Such a incredible woman you are ❤️"

Another added: "What an incredible woman you are. Sending you love and healing ❤️‍🩹 xx"

While a third commented: "What an amazing women and such an inspiration ❤️ sending love and get well wishes xxx"

Katie Piper shared an image with her husband Richard Sutton
Katie Piper shared an image with her husband Richard Sutton. Picture: Instagram/Katie Piper

This injury was caused by the acid attack Katie was a victim of in 2008. Her ex-boyfriend Daniel Lynch orchestrated the crime, which was then carried out by his accomplice Stefan Sylvestre.

Despite this tragic event, Katie has not let the attack get in her way. She has managed to carve out a successful presenting career, appearing in shows such as Songs of Praise and Loose Women.

Katie Piper often appears as a panellist on Loose Women. Pictured here before her latest surgery
Katie Piper often appears as a panellist on Loose Women. Pictured here before her latest surgery. Picture: ITV

Katie is married to Richard Sutton and the couple share two daughters, nine-year-old Belle Elizabeth and six-year-old Penelope Diane.

The pair keep their personal life private and do not share pictures of their children's faces online.

