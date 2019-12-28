Katie Price begs Dwight Yorke to see estranged son as Harvey asks for 'Daddy' in heartbreaking video

Katie Price has reached out to Harvey's dad Dwight Yorke on Instagram. Picture: Instagram / Getty

The mother-of-five pleads with the former footballer to be part of his son's life as Harvey tells his father 'I love you'.

Katie Price has made a heartbreaking social media plea for Dwight Yorke to see his son by sharing a video of Harvey asking for his "daddy".

The mother-of-five, 41, whose mum Amy is currently battling a terminal lung condition, begged the former footballer, 48, to make contact with his disabled child and explained she doesn't understand why he "doesn’t see or support his own son".

The former glamour model reached out to the 17-year-old's estranged father on Instagram, tagging the sportsman in a tear-jerking clip of the teen pleading to see his dad.

In the video posted by Kate, the My Crazy Life star asks her son: "Who do you want to write a message to on Instagram?"

To which Harvey replies: "Daddy Dwight."

His mum continues: "What do you want to say?"

The 17-year-old says: "I love you Daddy Dwight, you look beautiful."

Katie allegedly took a DNA test to confirm her ex Dwight was Harvey's dad. Picture: Getty

Kate also tagged Dwight's official Instagram in the caption, writing: "Anyone who knows @officialdwightyorke19 please get him to contact his son.

"Harvey doesn’t deserve this, he see’s his other son Tiger so I don’t understand!

"He does charity work for different kids charities yet doesn’t see or support his own son. I don’t get it!"

She later shared the same video on Instagram Stories, adding: "@officialdwightyorke19 please see your son, get in contact, have a heart as Harvey doesn’t deserve the fact you see your other son and not him!

"You’re always welcome and never too late! Why can’t Harvey meet his brother?"

A slew of Katie's followers hit back at Dwight and slammed the sports star for allegedly washing his hands of Harvey, who is partially blind, autistic and suffers from Prader-Willi syndrome.

Ex-glamour model and close friend Nicola McClean wrote: "This is heartbreaking 😢 I hope @officialdwightyorke19 sees this and does the right thing."

While one fan commented: "If anything he should be so proud of how far he’s come! Exceeded all medical expectations from such a young age. You know this anyway but you’ve done a fantastic job with Harvey on your own. A child is for life, not just for Christmas. Do the right thing Dwight."

"Waste of space! It breaks my heart, you’ve gone amazing raising Harvey, you’re all he needs, and his siblings... he’s a happy little boy," said another angry follower.

Earlier this year, Katie explained she wanted to re-introduce Harvey to his dad and threatened to confront Dwight by turning up at his house unannounced with a camera.

At the time, she said: "What I would like to do is turn up to his dad’s place – Dwight Yorke’s – ring on the doorbell and be there with Harvey, for him to see Harvey.

"That’s what I would like to do and I will do that. I think Dwight should start entering Harvey’s life, it’s been years."

The ex-model claimed the former Manchester United player has only met his son a handful of times since he was born.

The duo dated between 2001 and 2002 but split up before she gave birth to Harvey on 27th May, 2002.