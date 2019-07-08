Who is Maya Hawke? Robin from Stranger Things and daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke

Meet Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke, who play Robin in the hit Netflix series. Picture: Netflix

Get to know Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke.

We were introduced to new Stranger Things character Robin for the first time in season 3.

But who is the actress Maya Hawke? Here's the lowdown...

Who is Maya Hawke and how old is she?

Maya Hawke is an American actress and model from New York City.

She was born on July 8, 1998, making her 21-years-old at the time of writing this article.

At an early age, Hawke was diagnosed with dyslexia, which resulted in the actress moving schools a lot when she was younger.

It was later, in 2016, that Hawke attended prestigious acting school, Juilliard.

She was then forced to quit Juilliard when she was offered the role of Jo March in the BBC's adaptation of Little Women.

Get to know Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke - who plays Robin in the hit Netflix show. Picture: Getty

Is Maya Hawke on Instagram?

She sure is! You can follow the Stranger Things star on the 'Gram @maya_hawke.

The actress currently has over 700k followers.

Maya's dad is actually actor Ethan Hawke. Picture: Getty

How is she related to Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke?

Maya is the daughter of Hollywood royalty, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke.

Uma and Ethan first started dating after they starred in Gattaca together in 1997.

The pair then married in May the following year, before having Maya and her brother Levon.

In 2003, Hawke and Thurman announced they were splitting, before finalising their divorce in 2005.

And Maya's mum is Hollywood actress, Uma Thurman. Picture: Getty

How long has she played Robin in Stranger Things?

In 2018, Netflix announced Maya would be joining the cast of Stranger Things, playing Robin in the hit sci-fi show.

Robin works alongside Steve Harington in the Scoops Ahoy ice cream shop inside the Starcourt shopping mall.

After Dustin intercepts a Russian signal, Robin helps him and Steve translate the message and break the code.

The gang - along with Lucas' little sister Erica - then infiltrate the Russians' lair and uncover the secret weapon the enemy is building in Hawkins, Indiana.

Robin in Stranger Things opened up about her sexuality to Steve Harrington. Picture: Netfilx

Is Robin in Stranger Things gay?

After Robin and Steve are drugged by the Russians, the pair share a scene in a bathroom stall - at first being sick, then laughing while high.

Steve then goes on to reveal he has feelings for Robin, but Steve 'The Hair' Harrington doesn't quite get the response he's hoping for.

Robin opens up to him in an emotional scene, saying that while she likes him as a friend, she doesn't feel for him romantically: "Listen to me, Steve. It shocked me to my core, but I like you. I really like you. But I'm not like your other friends."

Referencing a story she told Steve earlier in the show, Robin says: "Do you remember what I said about Click's class? About me being jealous and, like, obsessed? It isn't because I had a crush on you. It's because she wouldn't stop staring at you [Tammy Thompson]...I wanted her to look at me. But, she couldn't pull her eyes away from you and your stupid hair. And I didn't understand because you would get bagel crumbs all over the floor. And you asked dumb questions. And you were a douchebag. And you didn't even like her and I would go home and just scream into my pillow."

Steve then says: "But Tammy Thompson's a girl," to which Robin replies: "Steve..."

Eventually, Steve finally gets what Robin is trying to tell him, replying: "Oh...Holy sh*t."

Stranger Things fans have also speculated that Will Byers is gay, after an emotional scene between him and BFF Mike.

What other TV shows and movies has Maya Hawke been in?

Hawke's debut acting job was in the BBC's mini-series adaptation of Little Women, in which she starred as Jo March.

It was while filming Little Women that Maya became good friends with co-star Kathryn Newton - who is also in HBO's Big Little Lies and Netflix's The Society.

Hawke also features in Tarantino's upcoming Charles Manson film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, and she also played Romy in Ladyworld.