Celebs Go Dating's Shaughna Phillips says she was 'star stuck' by Pete Wicks as she denies romance

Shaughna and Pete were reportedly 'getting close' while filming Celebs Go Virtual Dating - but she has now hit back at the rumours.

Celebs Go Dating is finally back on our screens, but with a socially-distanced twist...

The new series - named Celebs Go Virtual Dating - sees famous faces go on video dates with potential suitors, before meeting up with them in a Covid-safe environment.

Shaughna and Pete both appeared in Celebs Go Dating. Picture: REX

Episode two airs on E4 tonight, and will see celebs - Shaughna Phillips, Chloe Ferry, Pete Wicks and Levi Davis - date more members of the public.

Before the series started, there were rumours that Love Island's Shaughna had got close to TOWIE's Pete while filming, but Shaughna has denied these claims.

"There's no romance between me and Pete," she told Heart.co.uk

And speaking about the rumours, she added: "I don't know where they've come from.

"He's very smooth talking, but he's really lovely. Really nice. He made me feel very welcome.

"He's a really nice guy, and we're from the same area, and we probably know a few people in common. So it's nice to talk to him when I am with him... but it is purely just platonic."

She also revealed that she was star struck when meeting Pete and Geordie Shore star Chloe, saying: "I've grown up watching Chloe and Pete from my childhood. So I think I go a lot more into my shell than people expect because I'm just so star struck."

Celebs Go Virtual Dating is on E4 at 10PM on Mondays.

