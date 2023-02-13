What did Stacey Solomon name her baby and what does it mean?

13 February 2023, 11:17

What has Stacey Solomon named her baby daughter?
What has Stacey Solomon named her baby daughter? Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

What did Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash name their new baby and what is the meaning?

Stacey Solomon gave birth to her fifth child last week, her third with husband Joe Swash, at their home Pickle Cottage.

The Loose Woman star announced she had given birth on Instagram with a collection of pictures, one which showed her other four children – Leighton, Zachary, Rex and Rose – placing their hands on the newborn.

Stacey welcomed the bundle of joy to the world in the Instagram post, writing: "Welcome to the world beautiful girl, thank you for the last few months in my tummy, we can’t wait to love you forever and ever we are so grateful we get to be your family."

But have Stacey and Joe named their baby yet, and what is the meaning behind the name?

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash look obsessed with their newborn
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash look obsessed with their newborn. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

What did Stacey Solomon name her baby?

Stacey Solomon is yet to announce the name of her baby.

It is unknown whether Stacey and Joe have a name and are simply waiting to announce it, or they are still deciding.

Before Stacey gave birth, fans speculated that the baby girl's name could be Pearl after she decorated the nursery with a homemade pearl mobile.

Stacey and Joe are yet to announce the name of their baby girl
Stacey and Joe are yet to announce the name of their baby girl. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

When did Stacey Solomon give birth?

Stacey gave birth at Pickle Cottage on Tuesday 7th February to a baby girl.

The family waited a few days before announcing the news to the world, but finally told fans over the weekend with a sweet Instagram post.

Stacey captioned the pictures with the following message: "She’s Here. Our beautiful daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sister ready to snuggle you forever and ever. You literally flew into our world… And none of us can quite believe your thick dark head of hair that we just can’t get over."

"We can’t believe you're here. Welcome to the world beautiful girl, thank you for the last few months in my tummy, we can’t wait to love you forever and ever we are so grateful we get to be your family."

