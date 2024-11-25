Davina McCall gives emotional update after brain tumour surgery

Davina McCall has opened up about her recent surgery. Picture: Instagram/Davina McCall/Getty

By Hope Wilson

TV presenter Davina McCall took to Instagram to give followers a health update.

Davina McCall, 57, has given fans a health update after announcing she was undergoing surgery for a brain tumour.

The My Mum Your Dad presenter took to Instagram to reveal how she was recovering post-surgery, after announcing she had a "very rare" colloid cyst that only affects three in a million people.

Speaking to fans, Davina began: "Hi, I just thought I'd check in and say an enormous heartfelt thank you to everybody who's messaged me or been in touch."

She continued: "It's meant the world. It's been mad and it's just really nice to be back home. I'm on the other side. My short term memory's a bit remiss but that is something that I can work on so I'm really happy about that."

Davina McCall took to Instagram to update fans. Picture: Getty

Davina added: "I'm writing down everything that I'm doing to keep myself feeling safe and I'm being brilliantly looked after by Michael and my mum. I'd quickly like to say big up the stepmums. I don't really say thank you to Gabby enough. She's been an amazing rock my whole life.

"I was talking yesterday to somebody, I said I've got a massive dose of vitamin G. I think when something like this happens I just feel so grateful. I've always been grateful, I've been really lucky in my life.

"But I feel unbelievably grateful right now. So thanks for everything all of you. I'm on the mend, I'm resting, I'm sleeping loads and I feel really good. I just feel very lucky."

Watch Davina McCall discuss her brain surgery here:

Davina captioned the post: "Hey!!! … thank you. For the messages . It’s meant the world. Just want to thank @mdlondon, who gets best boyfriend ever award. Voted for by me and everyone that knows us.

"Also … best mum ever award … goes to @gabbamccall. Thank you mumma. For being best grandma … and mumma ever.

"I am feeling much better. Had a great nights sleep in my own bed. Have a couple of sleeps during the day which keeps my brain clear … slowly slowly… huge gratitude, and love for the world and my life and the beautiful people in it. 'Thank you to all my friends. You are the best.

"Thank you to @clevelandclinic and my amazing neurosurgeon. Kevin. I love you. Thank you Sydney, sarah, and all the amazing beautiful souls that cared for me. 'Get used to this. It’s going to be pouring out of me."

Davina McCall has revealed how she is doing after her brain surgery. Picture: Instagram/Davina McCall

Davina announced she was undergoing surgery last week, telling fans: "I was offered a health scan which I thought I was going to ace but it turned out I had benign brain tumour which is very rare, three in a million."

She continued: "I slightly put my head in the sand for a while, I saw a few neurosurgeons, had quite a lot of opinions and realised I needed to take it out."

The former Big Brother host added: "It's quite big, it's 14mm wide and it needs to come out because if it grows it would be bad. I'm having it removed.

"Say a prayer for me. I'm in good spirits."

Davina McCall revealed the news on Friday November 15th. Picture: Instagram/Davina McCall

Whilst the TV star took a break from her usual posting, her partner Michael Douglas uploaded the video for her, captioning the post:

"Hey everyone. Michael here. @davinamccall will be “off grid” for a bit while she recovers from this brain operation.

"She is in great shape and in very good hands. I’ll I do the odd update from her account here for anyone interested.

"I’m sure she’ll read all the comments when she’s able to so feel free to send love ❤️ . The support of people is amazingly powerful. Have a great day everyone. Michael xxx"