Davina McCall gives emotional update after brain tumour surgery

25 November 2024, 12:56

Davina McCall has opened up about her recent surgery
Davina McCall has opened up about her recent surgery. Picture: Instagram/Davina McCall/Getty

By Hope Wilson

TV presenter Davina McCall took to Instagram to give followers a health update.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Davina McCall, 57, has given fans a health update after announcing she was undergoing surgery for a brain tumour.

The My Mum Your Dad presenter took to Instagram to reveal how she was recovering post-surgery, after announcing she had a "very rare" colloid cyst that only affects three in a million people.

Speaking to fans, Davina began: "Hi, I just thought I'd check in and say an enormous heartfelt thank you to everybody who's messaged me or been in touch."

She continued: "It's meant the world. It's been mad and it's just really nice to be back home. I'm on the other side. My short term memory's a bit remiss but that is something that I can work on so I'm really happy about that."

Davina McCall took to Instagram to update fans
Davina McCall took to Instagram to update fans. Picture: Getty

Davina added: "I'm writing down everything that I'm doing to keep myself feeling safe and I'm being brilliantly looked after by Michael and my mum. I'd quickly like to say big up the stepmums. I don't really say thank you to Gabby enough. She's been an amazing rock my whole life.

"I was talking yesterday to somebody, I said I've got a massive dose of vitamin G. I think when something like this happens I just feel so grateful. I've always been grateful, I've been really lucky in my life.

"But I feel unbelievably grateful right now. So thanks for everything all of you. I'm on the mend, I'm resting, I'm sleeping loads and I feel really good. I just feel very lucky."

Watch Davina McCall discuss her brain surgery here:

Davina McCall gives emotional update after brain surgery

Davina captioned the post: "Hey!!! … thank you. For the messages . It’s meant the world. Just want to thank @mdlondon, who gets best boyfriend ever award. Voted for by me and everyone that knows us. 

"Also … best mum ever award … goes to @gabbamccall. Thank you mumma. For being best grandma … and mumma ever. 

"I am feeling much better. Had a great nights sleep in my own bed. Have a couple of sleeps during the day which keeps my brain clear … slowly slowly… huge gratitude, and love for the world and my life and the beautiful people in it.  'Thank you to all my friends. You are the best.

"Thank you to @clevelandclinic and my amazing neurosurgeon. Kevin. I love you. Thank you Sydney, sarah, and all the amazing beautiful souls that cared for me. 'Get used to this. It’s going to be pouring out of me."

Davina McCall has revealed how she is doing after her brain surgery
Davina McCall has revealed how she is doing after her brain surgery. Picture: Instagram/Davina McCall

Davina announced she was undergoing surgery last week, telling fans: "I was offered a health scan which I thought I was going to ace but it turned out I had benign brain tumour which is very rare, three in a million."

She continued: "I slightly put my head in the sand for a while, I saw a few neurosurgeons, had quite a lot of opinions and realised I needed to take it out."

The former Big Brother host added: "It's quite big, it's 14mm wide and it needs to come out because if it grows it would be bad. I'm having it removed.

"Say a prayer for me. I'm in good spirits."

Davina McCall revealed the news on Friday November 15th
Davina McCall revealed the news on Friday November 15th. Picture: Instagram/Davina McCall

Whilst the TV star took a break from her usual posting, her partner Michael Douglas uploaded the video for her, captioning the post:

"Hey everyone. Michael here. @davinamccall will be “off grid” for a bit while she recovers from this brain operation.

"She is in great shape and in very good hands. I’ll I do the odd update from her account here for anyone interested.

"I’m sure she’ll read all the comments when she’s able to so feel free to send love ❤️ . The support of people is amazingly powerful. Have a great day everyone. Michael xxx"

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Barry McGuigan ruffled Jane Moore's feathers on I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celebrity fans convinced Jane Moore is causing camp tension for specific reason

I'm A Celebrity

Bob Geldof is celebrating 40 years of Band Aid

Bob Geldof looks back at 40 years of Band Aid as new version is released

I'm A Celeb 2024 has begun

What time is I'm a Celeb on tonight and when does it finish?

I'm A Celebrity

Gary Barlow of Take That performs on stage

Gary Barlow announces huge Songbook UK tour for 2025: Tickets, venues and dates revealed

Band Aid's four versions

Band Aid: Who sings each line in every version of 'Do They Know It's Christmas?'

The Sugababes are going on their biggest tour ever in 2025

Sugababes tour 2025: UK and Europe dates, venues and ticket prices revealed

The Sugagbabes has had a variety of band members through the years

Who were all the Sugababes members? From the original line up until now explained

Coleen and Wayne Rooney are worth millions of pounds

Coleen and Wayne Rooney's net worth revealed: How they made their millions

I'm A Celebrity secret signals revealed

I'm A Celebrity 2024 secret signals to family and friends explained

I'm A Celebrity

Who is Reverend Richard Coles' partner?

Reverend Richard Coles partner: Who is the I'm A Celebrity star's boyfriend Dickie Cant?

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

I'm A Celebrity TV schedule revealed

Is I'm A Celebrity on every night including Saturday and Sunday?

I'm A Celebrity

How much are the celebrities being paid to go on I'm A Celebrity 2024?

I'm A Celebrity 2024 fees: How much each celeb is being paid

I'm A Celebrity

Rebekah Vardy is not holding back when it comes to sharing her opinion on Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy slams Coleen Rooney again as she brands her "dull" on I'm A Celebrity

Maura Higgins and Shane McGuigan relationship explained

Maura Higgins' relationship with Barry McGuigan's son Shane explained

Richard Coles was part of an 80s band

Rev Richard Coles band: Inside his music career with the Communards

Maura Higgins has given her opinion on the Wagatha Christie drama

Maura Higgins reveals she's 'Team Coleen Rooney' amid Rebekah Vardy feud

I'm A Celebrity

Harry Judd has supported his friend Danny Jones

I'm A Celebrity's Danny Jones supported by McFly bandmate Harry Judd after anxiety confession

I'm A Celebrity

Oti and Motsi Mabuse's brother died by suicide when he was 18-years-old

What happened to Oti Mabuse's brother? Family tragedy explained

Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks are rumoured to be dating

Are Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks together?

Liam Payne's family and friends have attended his funeral

Cheryl joins Liam Payne’s family and friends at funeral

Tulisa is entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle for 2024

Tulisa facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, real name, relationships and full career details

Alan Halsall is moving from Corrie to I'm A Celeb this November

Alan Halsall facts: Coronation Street star's age, girlfriend, ex-wife, daughter and career revealed
Oti Mabuse has joined the I'm A Celebrity 2024 line up

Oti Mabuse facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, husband, children and career revealed

Jane Moore is swapping Loose Woman for the I'm A Celebrity jungle this 2024

Jane Moore facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, ex-husband, children and career revealed

Everything you need to know about Maura Higgins as she enters the I'm A Celebrity jungle

Maura Higgins facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, where she's from, boyfriend and career revealed
Melvin Odoom is taking on his next TV adventure in the form of I'm A Celebrity

Melvin Odoom facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, girlfriend, famous sister and more revealed