Davina McCall reveals she is having brain surgery to remove rare tumour

15 November 2024, 11:30

Davina McCall has revealed she has a brain tumour
Davina McCall has revealed she has a brain tumour. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Davina McCall

By Hope Wilson

Presenter Davina McCall has told fans she will be undergoing brain surgery on Friday November 15th.

Davina McCall, 57, has announced she is having brain surgery to remove a benign tumour.

The My Mum Your Dad host took to Instagram to reveal the news, stating that she has a "very rare" colloid cyst that only affects three in a million people.

Davina disclosed: "I was offered a health scan which I thought I was going to ace but it turned out I had benign brain tumour which is very rare, three in a million."

She continued: "I slightly put my head in the sand for a while, I saw a few neurosurgeons, had quite a lot of opinions and realised I needed to take it out."

Davina McCall and her partner Michael Douglas have announced the news
Davina McCall and her partner Michael Douglas have announced the news. Picture: Instagram/Davina McCall

The former Big Brother host added: "It's quite big, it's 14mm wide and it needs to come out because if it grows it would be bad. I'm having it removed."

Davina concluded: "Say a prayer for me. I'm in good spirits."

Watch Davina McCall announce her surgery here:

Davina McCall reveals she’s having brain surgery

Whilst the TV star is set to take a break from her usual posting, her partner Michael Douglas uploaded the video for her, captioning the post: "Hey everyone. Michael here. @davinamccall will be “off grid” for a bit while she recovers from this brain operation.

"She is in great shape and in very good hands. I’ll I do the odd update from her account here for anyone interested.

"I’m sure she’ll read all the comments when she’s able to so feel free to send love ❤️ . The support of people is amazingly powerful. Have a great day everyone. Michael xxx"

Davina McCall revealed the news on Friday November 15th
Davina McCall revealed the news on Friday November 15th. Picture: Instagram/Davina McCall

Many celebrity friends of Davina took to the comment section to send their positive messages to the mother-of-three.

Dragons' Den star Steven Bartlett wrote: "Love you Davina! You’re in the best hands and we can’t wait to give you the biggest Davina-style hug on the other side ❤️❤️"

Comedian Alan Carr added: "Big love my darling!! ❤️❤️❤️"

While Heart Breakfast Showbiz reporter Ashley Roberts penned: "All the love gorgeous one!! Sending all the healing vibes. Love you!!"

