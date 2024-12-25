Gavin and Stacey: How much cast were paid for final episode?

25 December 2024, 19:00

Viewers are keen to know how much the Gavin and Stacey were paid for the final episode
Viewers are keen to know how much the Gavin and Stacey were paid for the final episode. Picture: BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson

By Hope Wilson

How much did the Gavin and Stacey earn for taking part in the final Christmas episode?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

From the moment it appeared on our screens, Gavin and Stacey has lit up our lives, introducing us to beloved characters such as Nessa, Smithy, Pam, Mick, Gwen, Uncle Bryn, Stacey and Gavin.

We last saw the gang back in 2019 when Nessa got down on one knee to ask Smithy if he would marry her. For last five years we've been waiting for an answer, and this December 25th we might just find out!

The highly anticipated final episode is set to air on Christmas Day with James Corden, Ruth Jones, Joanna Page and Mathew Horne all reuniting one last time in Barry Island.

How much were the Gavin and Stacey cast paid for the Christmas episode? Here is everything we know.

The Gavin and Stacey cast will reunite for a final time
The Gavin and Stacey cast will reunite for a final time. Picture: Alamy

How much were the cast of Gavin and Stacey paid for the final episode?

It has not been revealed how much the Gavin and Stacey cast were paid for the last ever episode, however they all are worth a pretty penny according to their net worths.

James Corden who plays Smithy is estimated to have a net worth of £50million, while Rob Brydon is said to have acquired a wealth of around £6million.

The cast of Gavin and Stacey reunited in 2019
The cast of Gavin and Stacey reunited in 2019. Picture: BBC

Since the series first aired in 2007, the cast have gone on to carve out successful media careers, with James going on to present The Late Late Show, Ruth releasing numerous novels and Mathew Horne becoming a fan favourite in Bad Education.

Similarly Alison Steadman has carried on gracing our screens with her superb acting, with Larry Lamb gaining more fans by taking part in I'm A Celebrity in 2016.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Ruth Jones is the co-creator of Gavin and Stacey

Ruth Jones facts: TV star's age, husband, children, net worth and weight loss revealed

James Corden is a famous actor, presenter and comedian

James Corden facts: TV star's age, wife, children, net worth and career revealed

Mathew Horne stars in Gavin & Stacey

Mathew Horne facts: Actor's age, wife, children, net worth, height and career revealed

James Corden and Mathew Horne use to be best friends

James Corden and Matthew Horne's dramatic feud explained

Home Alone 2 was released in 1992

Home Alone 2: 17 facts you didn't know about the Christmas movie

Why does Gregory Porter wear a hat and balaclava?

Why Gregory Porter wears a hat and balaclava explained

Full guest list and performers at Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol Service

Full guest list and performers at Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol Service 2024

Here's the full Order of Service for Princess Kate Middleton's 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service

Kate Middleton Carol Service 2024: Full order of service, songs, hymns and readings

Royals

It's A Wonderful life is a festive favourite

It's A Wonderful Life: 14 facts you didn't know about the Christmas classic

White Christmas is a festive classic

White Christmas: 13 facts you didn't know about the festive film

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Why were King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla were absent at Kate Middleton's Christmas carol service?

Why King Charles and Queen Camilla aren't at Princess Kate's Christmas carol service

Royals

The Holiday has become one of the most successful Christmas movies of all time

The Holiday: 19 things you didn't know about the hit Christmas movie

TV & Movies

Santa can be tracked on Christmas Eve

Where is Santa now? How track Santa this Christmas Eve

Christmas

The best Christmas movies ever

These are the 20 greatest Christmas movies of all time, ranked

TV & Movies

Full list of shops and services open on New Year's Day 2025

Full list of shops and services open on New Year's Day

Christmas

The best Christmas songs ever

The 40 best Christmas songs of all time

Is Die Hard a Christmas film?

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? The cases for and against

TV & Movies

When does The Traitors start?

When does The Traitors start? Season 3 release date and time confirmed

TV & Movies

The Met Office have revealed whether they think it will snow on Christmas Day

Will it be a white Christmas? Latest Met Office forecast revealed as Brits hope for snow

Weather

The Coca Cola Christmas Truck is going on tour in 2024

Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour dates 2024: New dates and locations revealed

Christmas

The Boxing Day TV schedule has been revealed

Boxing Day TV schedule: What films, TV shows and specials are on?

Viewers are keen to know the net worths of the Gavin and Stacey cast

Gavin and Stacey cast's incredible net worths revealed as the show comes to an end

This Morning has filmed a Christmas Day TV special

Is This Morning filmed live on Christmas Day?

TV & Movies

The King's Christmas address will air on Christmas Day

When is the King's Speech on Christmas Day? Exact time and channel revealed

News

The Christmas Day schedule has been revealed

Christmas Day TV schedule: What films, TV shows and specials are on?

Petrol stations on Christmas Day operate different opening hours

Are petrol stations open on Christmas Day and Boxing Day? Opening hours revealed

Christmas