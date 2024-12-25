Gavin and Stacey: How much cast were paid for final episode?

Viewers are keen to know how much the Gavin and Stacey were paid for the final episode. Picture: BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson

By Hope Wilson

How much did the Gavin and Stacey earn for taking part in the final Christmas episode?

From the moment it appeared on our screens, Gavin and Stacey has lit up our lives, introducing us to beloved characters such as Nessa, Smithy, Pam, Mick, Gwen, Uncle Bryn, Stacey and Gavin.

We last saw the gang back in 2019 when Nessa got down on one knee to ask Smithy if he would marry her. For last five years we've been waiting for an answer, and this December 25th we might just find out!

The highly anticipated final episode is set to air on Christmas Day with James Corden, Ruth Jones, Joanna Page and Mathew Horne all reuniting one last time in Barry Island.

How much were the Gavin and Stacey cast paid for the Christmas episode? Here is everything we know.

The Gavin and Stacey cast will reunite for a final time. Picture: Alamy

How much were the cast of Gavin and Stacey paid for the final episode?

It has not been revealed how much the Gavin and Stacey cast were paid for the last ever episode, however they all are worth a pretty penny according to their net worths.

James Corden who plays Smithy is estimated to have a net worth of £50million, while Rob Brydon is said to have acquired a wealth of around £6million.

The cast of Gavin and Stacey reunited in 2019. Picture: BBC

Since the series first aired in 2007, the cast have gone on to carve out successful media careers, with James going on to present The Late Late Show, Ruth releasing numerous novels and Mathew Horne becoming a fan favourite in Bad Education.

Similarly Alison Steadman has carried on gracing our screens with her superb acting, with Larry Lamb gaining more fans by taking part in I'm A Celebrity in 2016.