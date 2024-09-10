How to apply for Harry Potter HBO TV series as open call auditions announced

10 September 2024, 13:14 | Updated: 10 September 2024, 14:34

The Harry Potter TV series is on the lookout for child actors
The Harry Potter TV series is on the lookout for child actors. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

The creators of a new Harry Potter HBO show are on the lookout for actors to play Harry, Ron and Hermione. Here is everything you need to know about how to audition.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Budding actors are being asked to audition for the new Harry Potter HBO series after bosses launched an open casting call.

The team behind the revival of the iconic book series are on the hunt for children aged between 9-11 years old in April 2025 to play Harry Potter, Hermione Grainger and Ron Weasley in the TV adaptation.

An open casting call has been put out on the Warner Brothers website with instructions on how to apply for the roles.

Those wishing to audition are asked to send in a "short video telling us a bit about yourself, including your date of birth, height and where you live", as well as a 30 second clip of them reciting a short poem or story.

An open call has been put out for a new Harry Potter series
An open call has been put out for a new Harry Potter series. Picture: Warner Brothers

The brief adds: "We are committed to inclusive, diverse casting. For every role, please submit qualified performers, without regard to ethnicity, sex, disability, race, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other basis protected by law unless otherwise specifically indicated.”

Potential cast members must be residents of the UK and Ireland and submissions have to be sent in by the 31st of October 2024.

The series is being billed as a "faithful adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter books", with the author also being an executive producer of the show.

The Harry Potter film series starred Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint
The Harry Potter film series starred Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. Picture: Alamy

The original film series launched the careers of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint who played Harry Potter, Hermione Grainger and Ron Weasley respectively.

Fans can find more information on the Cast It website.

