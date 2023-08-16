Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch reveals secret nine-year-relationship with co-star

Evanna Lynch played Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter franchise. Picture: Alamy/Instagram/Evanna Lynch

By Hope Wilson

The Harry Potter stars first met on set in 2007 and kept their relationship private.

Harry Potter favourite Evanna Lynch, aged 32, has confirmed she had a nine-year-relationship with one of her co-stars.

The actress, who played Luna Lovegood, opened up about her partnership with Robbie Jarvis, 37, who played James Potter in a flashback scene in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

The film was released back in 2007 however the couple kept their relationship under wraps until they went Instagram official in 2015.

Evanna posted a sweet picture of her beau captioning the post "Happy 29th Birthday to this little babe!! Sweetest boy! Off to see a show together #happybirthdayrobbie."

Evanna Lynch has opened up about her romance with co-star Robbie Jarvis. Picture: Instagram/Evanna Lynch

Evanna and Ross continued their romance until 2016 when they split. The actress confirmed their break-up at the time telling US magazine: "We're still friends."

She added: "We're both vegans, so we go to a lot of vegan events together. So yeah, we're good friends."

Evanna Lynch and Robbie Jarvis are passionate about animal rights. Picture: Instagram/Evanna Lynch

Evanna was 14-years-old when she was cast as Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. The Irish actress attended a casting call for the role and beat out 15,000 girls to secure the part.

The teen star reprised her role for the rest of the Harry Potter sequels, with her final appearance being in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

Since then Evanna has continued to act, starring in Danny and the Human Zoo and My Name Is Emily, as well competing in Dancing with the Stars where she made it to the grand final.

Evanna has confirmed she is in a relationship, however it is not known who the mystery man is. She told RTE presenter Miriam O'Callaghan in 2022: "We met in London. He's quiet. But he’s meeting the whole family this weekend."

Evanna Lynch was a teenager when she first played Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. Picture: Alamy

Evanna delighted fans in 2020 when she made an appearance in the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion.

Speaking on Sunday with Miriam the actress said: "It was quite strange honestly for me, because there it was celebrating 20 years of the film’s and it’s not that long for me.

"It’s more like 10, or 15, because it was 20 years since Philosopher’s Stone came out."

She continued to say how strange it felt to be surrounded by all of the stars talking about the early films she was not part of.

"After the actual filming there was, they all had a dinner and they were all reminiscing about all these times I didn’t even know about and all these times I was kind of thinking, ‘I was sat at home looking at your pictures on my wall. This is very, very weird to be here.'"

Evanna Lynch with fellow Harry Potter actors Tom Felton and Matthew Lewis. Picture: Getty

Robbie Jarvis made his first silver screen appearance as a teenage James Potter in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in 2007.

Since then he has gone on to star in Walking the Dead and The History Boys, while continuing to promote animal rights.

The Harry Potter actor is currently in a relationship with professional volleyball player Zoe Fleck, with Robbie regularly posting photos of the couple of Instagram.

Robbie Jarvis (front, left) played James Potter in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. Picture: Alamy

