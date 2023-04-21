New Harry Potter series looking to cast children for leading roles

21 April 2023, 14:07 | Updated: 21 April 2023, 15:58

Harry Potter is looking for a new cast
Harry Potter is looking for a new cast. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy

Leading roles in the new HBO Harry Potter series are up for grabs, with the stars set to make millions.

It was recently announced that a brand new Harry Potter series is set to start filming soon.

And while the details of the exciting new project are being kept under wraps, it’s now been revealed that a handful of actors will be picked through open calls.

That means the search for a new Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger is on, as well as their friends including Ginny, Fred and George and Neville Longbottom.

According to The Times, casting is set to begin in nine months' time, which means your little one could become the next big actor.

Harry Potter will be back on our screens
Harry Potter will be back on our screens. Picture: Alamy

Hero Talent Group founder Nicole Tasker told the publication that agents will be looking to sign new child actors onto their books in preparation for the upcoming series.

She said: "The casting team will do open calls on social media, go to local drama groups and contact all the child agencies. It used to just be the big drama schools, but everything is more open now."

As the project is in its early days of planning, there’s not yet a script writer or executive producer lined up.

But original producer David Heyman is said to be in talks to step up, while J.K. Rowling is on board as the Executive Producer.

A new Harry Potter series is coming to HBO Max

We all know Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson have become legends after being cast when they were just 12-years-old.

Daniel had earned a whopping £86 million by the end of the eight-film franchise, which spanned over ten years.

The film also led Alan Rickman, who played Severus Snape, to become the eighth highest grossing actor of all time, while Emma Thompson earned £40 million as Professor Sybil Trelawney,

Despite concerns from fans worrying the rework won't live up to the beloved books, JK Rowling assured Potterheads that the script will stay true to her treasured story.

Harry Potter is looking for new actors
Harry Potter is looking for new actors. Picture: Warner Bros

"Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me,” she said.

"I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series."

Chairman and CEO of HBO & Max Content, Casey Bloys, added: "We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way.

"Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World.

"In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years."

