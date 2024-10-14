James Blunt reveals the true story behind hit song 'You're Beautiful'

14 October 2024, 11:44 | Updated: 14 October 2024, 12:32

James Blunt has opened up about his hit single You're Beautiful
James Blunt has opened up about his hit single You're Beautiful. Picture: Heart

By Hope Wilson

With the 20 year anniversary of Back to Bedlam this year, James Blunt has opened up about his iconic tunes as he re-releases his hit album.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

James Blunt has revealed the true story behind his hit song You're Beautiful as he re-releases his hit album Back to Bedlam.

The Goodbye My Lover singer joined Amanda Holden and JK on Heart Breakfast to chat about the 20th anniversary of his debut album, as well as announce various 2025 tour dates.

It's a bumper time of the year for the 50-year-old as he has also promised to legally change his name if his album goes to number one.

Whilst discussing his hit tune, James revealed the touching story behind You're Beautiful, and how to came about from a real interaction he had with a stranger.

James Blunt has revealed the true story behind You're Beautiful
James Blunt has revealed the true story behind You're Beautiful. Picture: Getty

James explained: "It was an amazing moment and I’ve spoken about it before.

"I was walking into the tube station and I passed her with her new boyfriend who I didn’t know existed and she can I caught eyes. We lived a lifetime in that moment. We didn’t say anything or do anything, I just passed her by and that was that.

"I walked back to the army barracks, Hyde Park Barracks, and rattled out the song, the words rather, to You’re Beautiful."

James Blunt has remastered his debut album Back to Bedlam
James Blunt has remastered his debut album Back to Bedlam. Picture: Getty

As this iconic album turns 20-years-old this year, James has revealed why his music has transcended the decades.

Speaking about the age of fans who now attend his concerts, James said: "I think what’s going on is some people have bought the album, but then obviously 20 years down the line their kids are now adults and ticket buying age.

"Those kids they may not like the songs but they just remember their childhood where they were forced to listen to this album on these long car journeys and they know all the songs."

