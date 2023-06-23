Jessie J celebrates 'self love' six weeks after becoming a mum

23 June 2023, 12:04 | Updated: 23 June 2023, 12:08

Jessie J shows self love six weeks after giving birth

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Jessie J has shared a video of her morning routine, with followers praising her honesty.

Jessie J has been praised for sharing a ‘self love’ video six weeks after giving birth.

The new mum welcomed her first baby with her boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman last month and has been sharing her journey ever since.

In a new Instagram post, Jessie can be seen dancing around her bathroom as Chaka Khan's track Ain't Nobody played in the background.

Captioning the clip, she wrote: "Ain't nobody love ME better. No ads, just a little 6 weeks postpartum self love."

Jessie J has shared a video of her morning routine
Jessie J has shared a video of her morning routine. Picture: Instagram

Her followers were quick to comment, with one writing: “Love this lmao embrace the new body and love you self.”

Someone else wrote: “I love you for this! A pure raw representation of a woman's body after having a baby! You are a such a beauty.”

A third said: “Glowing! Mamahood looks good on you @jessiej 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍”.

In May, Jessie announced she had given birth to a baby boy, just days before she went public with the identity of her boyfriend.

Professional basketball player Chanan Safir Colman, 38, and Jessie named their son Sky Safir Cornish Colman.

Jessie J has opened up about becoming a mum
Jessie J has opened up about becoming a mum. Picture: Instagram

In another recent update, the singer proudly showed off her post-baby body in a black and white picture.

Her caption read: "I’m writing this for myself as well as any one else that needs to read this. Your body was a home for someone else to live in for 9 months.

"Your organs have moved and need to find their way back to where they were before. Your uterus is still deflating slowly.

"Your hormones are flying and crashing. Your body is working the hardest it has ever worked. You are exhausted but you are magical.

"You grew a whole human. A human who is doing this with you and loves you beyond measure. Take your time.

"Be easy on yourself, your body AND your mind.

"Remember you are in recovery and don’t forget to also remind those around you. Celebrate your new body. It HAD to change.

"It will be bigger and smaller in different places. IT IS BEAUTIFUL and NATURAL.

"Ignore the whispers of what some people say you should or shouldn’t look like after a certain time. It’s 2023. People need to chill.

"It’s your journey. Your time and YOUR body. It’s not the same as anyone else’s, and that’s what makes it special. You are unique.

"This was my body 11 days after giving birth and I still look pretty much the same now 35 days on. I LOVE my body. It has given me the most magical roommate inside and outside of my body."

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

The Dingle family tree has been explained

Emmerdale: Dingle family tree explained

TV & Movies

Gino D'Acampo's ITV show axed days after controversial This Morning return

Gino D'Acampo's ITV show axed days after controversial This Morning return

Madonna has shared a sweet photo of her twin daughters

Madonna is the proudest mum as her twin daughters Stella and Estere graduate from school

Kady McDermott had an explosive time in the Love Island villa

Inside Love Island bombshell Kady McDermott's explosive first time in the villa 7 years ago

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has shared behind the scenes photos of her swimwear shoot

Stacey Solomon praised by fans for sharing unedited bikini photos

Trending on Heart

Full list of the worst parks for hayfever sufferers this weekend

Full list of the worst parks for hayfever sufferers this weekend

Lifestyle

Sue Radfors has revealed her huge weekly shop

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford unpacks huge weekly shop including 48 packets of crisps and 6kg of pasta
Love Island 2023 schedule revealed

Is Love Island on TV on Sundays?

TV & Movies

A school in Stoke-on-Trent is charging for artwork

Mum's anger as school charges parents £9 for children's artwork

Lifestyle

Gino D'Acampo aubergine comment explained: What did he say on This Morning and what does it mean?

Gino D'Acampo aubergine comment explained: What did he say on This Morning?

Molly-Mae Hague has quit her £5million job

Molly-Mae Hague reveals she’s quit £5m-a-year job to focus on being a mum

Holly Willoughby is wearing a skirt from Phase Eight

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green pleated midi skirt

Celebrities

Cindy Beale has returned to EastEnders

Who was Cindy Beale in EastEnders and what happened to her?

TV & Movies

James Bye has revealed he has welcomed his fourth baby

EastEnders' Martin Fowler star James Bye welcomes fourth baby

TV & Movies

Love Island new bombshell Montel McKenzie in pink trunks alongside picture of him taking a mirror selfie in white t-shirt

Love Island bombshell Montel McKenzie: Age, football team and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Scarlett Johansson and Jason Schwartzman open up about their new film Asteroid Cuty

Scarlett Johansson opens up about working with ‘amazing’ Tom Hanks

The UK's messiest car has been revealed

UK's messiest cars revealed with mountains of food wrappers and tools

Lifestyle

Love Island's Mal Nicol in a skimpy silver bikini alongside Christmas picture of her on an ice rink wearing a grey head band

Love Island bombshell Mal Nicol: Age, job and famous ex-boyfriend

TV & Movies

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel has reportedly been axed

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel spin-off axed following ratings drop

TV & Movies

Jessie J has opened up about welcoming her first daughter

Jessie J 'never gave up hope' after being told she couldn't have children