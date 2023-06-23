Jessie J celebrates 'self love' six weeks after becoming a mum

Jessie J shows self love six weeks after giving birth

By Naomi Bartram

Jessie J has shared a video of her morning routine, with followers praising her honesty.

The new mum welcomed her first baby with her boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman last month and has been sharing her journey ever since.

In a new Instagram post, Jessie can be seen dancing around her bathroom as Chaka Khan's track Ain't Nobody played in the background.

Captioning the clip, she wrote: "Ain't nobody love ME better. No ads, just a little 6 weeks postpartum self love."

Jessie J has shared a video of her morning routine. Picture: Instagram

Her followers were quick to comment, with one writing: “Love this lmao embrace the new body and love you self.”

Someone else wrote: “I love you for this! A pure raw representation of a woman's body after having a baby! You are a such a beauty.”

A third said: “Glowing! Mamahood looks good on you @jessiej 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍”.

In May, Jessie announced she had given birth to a baby boy, just days before she went public with the identity of her boyfriend.

Professional basketball player Chanan Safir Colman, 38, and Jessie named their son Sky Safir Cornish Colman.

Jessie J has opened up about becoming a mum. Picture: Instagram

In another recent update, the singer proudly showed off her post-baby body in a black and white picture.

Her caption read: "I’m writing this for myself as well as any one else that needs to read this. Your body was a home for someone else to live in for 9 months.

"Your organs have moved and need to find their way back to where they were before. Your uterus is still deflating slowly.

"Your hormones are flying and crashing. Your body is working the hardest it has ever worked. You are exhausted but you are magical.

"You grew a whole human. A human who is doing this with you and loves you beyond measure. Take your time.

"Be easy on yourself, your body AND your mind.

"Remember you are in recovery and don’t forget to also remind those around you. Celebrate your new body. It HAD to change.

"It will be bigger and smaller in different places. IT IS BEAUTIFUL and NATURAL.

"Ignore the whispers of what some people say you should or shouldn’t look like after a certain time. It’s 2023. People need to chill.

"It’s your journey. Your time and YOUR body. It’s not the same as anyone else’s, and that’s what makes it special. You are unique.

"This was my body 11 days after giving birth and I still look pretty much the same now 35 days on. I LOVE my body. It has given me the most magical roommate inside and outside of my body."