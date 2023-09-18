Jonnie Irwin says cancer is 'on the move' as he shares health update

18 September 2023, 08:46 | Updated: 18 September 2023, 08:49

Jonnie Irwin makes health update on Instagram

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Jonnie Irwin has shared a health update amid his battle with cancer, which spread to his brain last year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jonnie Irwin, 49, has shared his frustration over waiting for scan results as he says he "knows the cancer is on the move again".

The former A Place In The Sun presenter was first diagnosed with lung cancer back in August 2020, being told at the time that he only had six months to live.

Three years on and Jonnie has been continuing to defy the odds, however, last November revealed that the cancer had spread to his brain.

In a recent health update, Jonnie said that while he waits for scan results, he is doing everything he can to stop the growth of his cancer.

Jonnie Irwin says he feels 'frustrated' as he wait for his scan results amid his cancer battle
Jonnie Irwin says he feels 'frustrated' as he wait for his scan results amid his cancer battle. Picture: Jonnie Irwin/Instagram

Sharing a picture of himself wearing what looks to be an oxygen mask, Jonnie captioned it with the message: "The wait for more scans is frustrating when you know the cancer is on the move again.

"Meanwhile there’s stuff I can do to make the terrain as tough as possible for growth and the ladies down at @sereniti_health are part of my team of suppliers for various therapies.

"I’d recommend this place to anyone wanting to tap into a healthier lifestyle. Big shout as always goes to @how_to_starve_cancer who’s constant help has a huge impact. #respect."

Jonnie Irwin has been focused on spending time with his wife and children
Jonnie Irwin has been focused on spending time with his wife and children. Picture: Instagram/Jonnie Irwin

Jonnie is married to 40-year-old Jessica Holmes who he has three sons with; four-year-old Rex and three-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac.

The TV star is often praised for his positive outlook on life amid his cancer battle and his commitment to making family memories with his family.

In an interview with HELLO, Jonnie said: "I don't know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive and my attitude is that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it.

"I set little markers – things I want to be around for. I got into the habit of saying: 'Don't plan ahead because I might not be well enough.'"

He went on: "But now I want to make plans. I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart."

Read more:

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Holly Willoughby shares pictures from secret holiday to mark wedding anniversary

Holly Willoughby shares pictures from secret holiday to mark wedding anniversary

Celebrities

Married At First Sight's first transgender contestant Ella: Age, job, Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight's first transgender contestant Ella: Age, job, Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Ellie Leach smiling on the red carpet at the Inside Soap Awards alongside a selfie picture where she wears a black lace top that's see-through.

When did Ellie Leach leave Coronation Street and why?

Brooke Vincent and Ellie Leach dressed in party dresses in a garden

How do Brooke Vincent and Ellie Leach know one another?

Mel Schilling and Paul Carrick Brunson have discussed how they approached Ella's wedding on the show

Married At First Sight experts explain how they approached first transgender bride's wedding day

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

NHS Organ Donation Week: How to make sure you're a donor

NHS Organ Donation Week: How to make sure you're a donor

Lifestyle

The Great British Insulation Scheme will run until March 2026.

What is the Great British Insulation Scheme? New energy plans explained

Lifestyle

How tall is Martin H on My Mum Your Dad?

How tall is Martin H on My Mum Your Dad?

TV & Movies

The frustrated mum was sick of her daughter's teacher re-styling her hair.

Mum furious as teacher repeatedly re-styles daughter's hair at school

Parenting

My Mum Your Dad gives fans a glimpse of the series' first big snog.

My Mum Your Dad teases first kiss between Natalie and Paul

TV & Movies

The Phillip Schofield scandal is set to be made into a TV series

Phillip Schofield scandal to be made into TV series called 'The Runner'

Celebrities

Tolullah is looking for love on My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Tolullah, what is her job and who is her daughter Georgia-Blu?

TV & Movies

Sue Radford told fans she was "so proud" of her children's achievements.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford 'so proud' of kids after 'amazing' week at school

Celebrities

Martin M is the newest arrival on My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Martin M, what is his job and who is his son Luke?

TV & Movies

Roger and Jess from My Mum Your Dad have a close relationship

My Mum Your Dad's Roger makes an emotional confession over late wife

TV & Movies

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have shown off their new mansion

Mark Wright gives fans first look at the latest addition to his £3.5million Essex Mansion

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon hit back at fans who shamed her

Stacey Solomon hits back at mum-shamers over 'dangerous snack'

Celebrities

Married At First Sight's Luke reveals ex-girlfriend tried to turn up and stop wedding

Married At First Sight's Luke reveals ex-girlfriend tried to turn up and stop wedding

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight 2023 cast tease most explosive and dramatic series yet

Married At First Sight 2023 cast tease most explosive and dramatic series yet

TV & Movies