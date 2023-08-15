Jonnie Irwin health latest: How is he now?

15 August 2023, 17:41

Jonnie Irwin shares regular health updates on social media
Jonnie Irwin shares regular health updates on social media. Picture: Instagram/ Jonnie Irwin

By Hope Wilson

Jonnie Irwin has kept fans updated regarding his health.

Jonnie Irwin, aged 49, first revealed he had been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in November 2022.

Since then he has been documenting his health journey on social media, amassing over 200k followers on Instagram.

The A Place in the Sun presenter has been raising awareness for lung cancer with the support of his wife Jessica, aged 40, and their three sons four-year-old Rex, and three-year-old twin boys named Rafa and Cormac.

How is Jonnie Irwin now and what is his latest health update?

Jonnie Irwin confirmed he had lung cancer in 2022
Jonnie Irwin confirmed he had lung cancer in 2022. Picture: Alamy

Jonnie was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2020 however the TV favourite kept his illness private until publicly confirming his diagnosis in 2022.

In a recent BBC interview, Jonnie revealed he was receiving palliative care.

The presenter explained: "I've been in palliative care since day one.

"It can take many guises, palliative care through the hospital, chemotherapy treatment, all the way to the hospice."

Jonnie Irwin has spoken openly about his diagnosis
Jonnie Irwin has spoken openly about his diagnosis. Picture: Instagram/ Jonnie Irwin

Jonnie continued: "My hospice is a delight, actually. I wouldn't say it's like a hotel but it's like a very nice private hospital.

"My perception of a hospice was very much a boiling hot room full of people that look frail and are towards the end of their days. This is nothing of the sort.

"It is spacious, energised, and comfortable. It even has a jacuzzi bath and ensuite rooms. The staff are just amazing and I've had a really good experience of my hospice."

Jonnie Irwin is best known for presenting A Place in the Sun
Jonnie Irwin is best known for presenting A Place in the Sun. Picture: Instagram/ Jonnie Irwin

Jonnie has spoken openly about his feelings towards his diagnosis.

In an interview with HELLO the presenter said: "I don't know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive and my attitude is that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it.

"I set little markers – things I want to be around for. I got into the habit of saying: 'Don't plan ahead because I might not be well enough.'"

Jonnie Irwin shares three sons with wife Jessica
Jonnie Irwin shares three sons with wife Jessica. Picture: Instagram/ Jonnie Irwin

What is lung cancer?

According to the NHS, lung cancer is one of the most common and serious types of cancer. More than 43,000 people are diagnosed with the condition every year in the UK.

There are usually no signs or symptoms in the early stages of lung cancer, but many people with the condition eventually develop symptoms including a persistent cough, coughing up blood and an ache or pain when breathing or coughing.

