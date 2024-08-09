Katarina Johnson-Thompson's age, height, parents, partner, net worth, personal bests and Instagram revealed

9 August 2024, 09:26

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is hoping for first place at the 2024 Olympics
Katarina Johnson-Thompson is hoping for first place at the 2024 Olympics. Picture: Instagram/@johnsonthompson/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Is Katarina Johnson-Thompson married, how old is she, who are her parents, how tall is she, what is her net worth, what are her PB's, does she have Instagram and how is she friends with Jodie Comer?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is hoping to go for gold in the Women's Heptathlon at the Paris Olympics, as she continues to represented Team GB.

Following in the footsteps of legendary athlete Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, KJT is hoping to match her performance at the 2023 World Championships and take the win from her fierce competitors. Facing tough competition from Nafi Thiam, Anna Hall and Jade O'Dowda, this wont be an easy contest for the star Olympian.

But while most of us know about Katarina's impressive sporting career, many sports fans have been wanting to know more about her life away from the track.

How old is Katarina Johnson-Thompson, who are her parents, how tall is she, what is her net worth, who is her partner, does she have Instagram and what are her personal bests?

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is taking part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games
Katarina Johnson-Thompson is taking part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Picture: Getty

How old is Katarina Johnson-Thompson?

Olympic favourite Katarina is 31-years-old and was born on the 9th of January 1993, making her a Capricorn.

Katarina showed athletic promise from a young age, winning a gold medal in the heptathlon at the 2009 World Youth Championships and going on to break Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill's British junior record at the Multistars in 2012.

How tall is Katarina Johnson-Thompson?

Katarina is exactly 6ft tall or 1.83m tall. This makes her taller than competitor Anna Hall who is 5ft 11in and fellow Team GB star Jade O'Dowda who is 5ft 9in.

Where is Katarina Johnson-Thompson from?

Katarina was born in Liverpool, however she spent the first year of her life in Nassau in The Bahamas with her father. After her parents split, Katarina moved back to the UK where she continued her schooling in Halewood and then Woolton.

Katarina Johnson-Thomson is going for gold at the Paris Olympics
Katarina Johnson-Thomson is going for gold at the Paris Olympics. Picture: Getty

Who are Katarina Johnson-Thompson's parents?

Team GB star Katarina's parents are Tracey Johnson and Ricardo Thompson. Her mother is British, while her father Ricardo who passed away in 2017, was from The Bahamas.

Her mother is a former dancer while her dad was a production assistant for a TV station in The Bahamas.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2018 about the impact her mum and dad have had on her career, Katarina said: "I had a moment on Monday when I got home to Liverpool with my mum, where she got my three medals out. I am proud of myself because there have been some hard and difficult times.

"But dad definitely spurred me on this year. I wanted to start winning things. I wanted my family to see me doing well. And I think I have done that for sure."

Katarina Johnson-Thompson's parents have helped her throughout her career. Pictured in 2009
Katarina Johnson-Thompson's parents have helped her throughout her career. Pictured in 2009. Picture: Getty

Who is Katarina Johnson-Thompson's partner Andrew Pozzi?

Olympic legend Katarina is in a relationship with fellow athlete Andrew Pozzi, 32. The pair started dating in 2018 and were both selected to compete at the London 2012 Olympics.

While Katarina took part in the women's heptathlon contest, Andrew qualified for the men's hurdles tournament. However the athlete's journey was marred by injury and he had to pull out of the Games shortly after taking part in his first race.

Their love of athletics seems to be an important part in their relationship, however the pair often share updates of their partnership on social media.

Last year Andrew posted a sweet tribute to Katarina on her birthday, writing: "Happy birthday to my love 👩🏽‍🤝‍👨🏼❤️" as well as including a sweet image of the two together.

Is Katarina Johnson-Thompson married?

Katarina is not married, however she is in a long-term relationship with Andrew Pozzi. The pair do not appear to be engaged at the time of writing either.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is a relationship with Andrew Pozzi
Katarina Johnson-Thompson is a relationship with Andrew Pozzi. Picture: Instagram/@johnsonthompson

What is Katarina Johnson-Thompson's net worth?

Katarina is estimated to be worth $4.5million, according to Wales Online. As well as the various athletic tournaments she takes part in, the 31-year-old has also worked with brands such as Prep Kitchen UK and Nike which are sure to have boosted her bank balance.

What are Katarina Johnson-Thompson's personal bests?

KJT's personal best for the heptathlon is 6981 points which she achieved at the 2019 World Athletics Championships, setting a new British Record.

Her high jump record was recorded at the 2016 Rio Olympics where she completed a 1.98m jump, while her indoor pentathlon record is 5000 points at the 2015 European Indoor Championships.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is representing Team GB at the Olympics
Katarina Johnson-Thompson is representing Team GB at the Olympics. Picture: Getty

How does Katarina Johnson-Thompson know Jodie Comer?

Sports lovers may be shocked to know that Katarina is close friends with Killing Eve star Jodie Comer. The pair attended St Julie's Catholic High School in Liverpool and have kept in contact ever since.

Speaking about their friendship, Katarina told the Athletic: "She’s an incredible actor and friend. To see her pushing the boundaries and doing things she’s passionate about in such a phenomenal way and for the whole world to see."

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is close friends with Jodie Comer
Katarina Johnson-Thompson is close friends with Jodie Comer. Picture: Getty

What is Katarina Johnson-Thompson's Instagram?

Fans can follow Katarina on Instagram @johnsonthompson. She currently boasts 273,000 followers and often posts images of her sporting activities as well as days out with friends.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Sam from Love Is Blind UK has gained a lot of attention online

Sam from Love Is Blind UK's Instagram, age, job and where he's from revealed

TV & Movies

Which of these singletons will find their happy ever after on Love Is Blind UK?

Love Is Blind UK episodes: Full Netflix schedule and when they'll be released

TV & Movies

It Ends With Us portrays a story of domestic abuse, love and friendship

Is It Ends With Us a true story?

TV & Movies

Blake Lively has been cast as main character Lily Bloom in It Ends With Us

Why It Ends With Us was forced to change characters ages in the movie

TV & Movies

Lily Bloom and Atlas Corrigan are part of the complicated love triangle

It Ends With Us - What happens between Lily Bloom and Atlas Corrigan?

TV & Movies

The Love Is Blind UK couples have been selected

Love Is Blind UK couples still together: The latest relationship updates

TV & Movies

Benaiah is a cast member on Love Is Blind UK

Love Is Blind UK Benaiah: Age, job, where he's from, Instagram and name meaning explained

TV & Movies

Justin Timberlake wearing a grey suit singing on stage

Justin Timberlake's Forget Tomorrow tour in London: Start and finish times, support act and set list

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Nicole Stevens is a contestant on Love Is Blind UK

Love Is Blind UK Nicole Stevens: Age, job, where she's from, Instagram and pervious marriage revealed

TV & Movies

Sam and Nicole got engaged in the pods of Love Is Blind, but later called their romance off after meeting for the first time

Love Is Blind UK shock as Nicole dumps fiancé Sam hours after meeting for the first time

TV & Movies

Jasmine and Bobby are one of the couples on Love Is Blind UK

Are Love Is Blind UK's Bobby and Jasmine still together?

TV & Movies

Where are Sabrina and Steven now and did they stay together after Love Is Blind?

Love Is Blind UK: Are Steven and Sabrina still together?

TV & Movies

Andy MacDonald is a famous skateboarder

Andy MacDonald's age, wife, nationality, height, net worth and skateboarding career revealed

Trending on Heart

Hot weather is set to hit the shores of the UK this weekend

Tropical Storm Debby triggers intense heatwave this weekend bringing highs of 33C

Weather

Love Is Blind welcomes Freddie to the pods in the hope of finding his future wife in 2024

Love Is Blind UK Freddie Powell: Age, job, where he's from and family life

TV & Movies

Love Is Blind UK is welcoming Tom Stroud to the line up for the first series in 2024

Love Is Blind UK Tom Stroud: Age, job, where he's from and relationship history

TV & Movies

Who is Love Is Blind UK's Catherine Richards?

Who is Love Is Blind UK's Catherine Richards? Age, job, Instagram and life off-screen

TV & Movies

These are all the Love Is Blind couples who are still together

Love Is Blind couples still together now

TV & Movies

Emma and Matt Willis have been married for years and share three children together

Who are Emma and Matt Willis' children? Their names and ages revealed

Josh Kerr is representing Team GB at the Paris Olympics

Josh Kerr's age, partner, parents, brother and fierce rivalry with Jakob Ingebrigtsen explained
Dina Ashet-Smith is hoping to win big at the 2024 Olympic Games

Dina Asher-Smith's age, height, parents, partner, net worth, Olympic medals and Instagram revealed
Sky Brown is taking part in the Paris Olympics

Sky Brown age, parents, height, medals, net worth, Instagram and skateboarding career revealed
Hot air from Northern France could be scorching temperatures to the UK

Weather maps reveal exact date 37C heatwave will bring scorching temperatures to the UK

Weather

Keely Hodgkinson is representing Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Keely Hodgkinson age, height, partner, personal best and Instagram explained

The August forecast has been revealed

UK weather: August heatwave revealed as temperatures set to reach 32C in days

Weather

Simone Biles is hoping to win gold at the 2024 Olympic Games

Simone Biles age, height, net worth, husband, Instagram and ADHD diagnosis explained

It Ends With Us is a heartbreaking story of abuse, love and life-changing choices

What happens in It Ends With Us? Plot summary and ending explained

Here's everything you need to know about Team GB's BMX cyclist Beth Shriever

Who is Beth Shriever? Age, boyfriend, BMX career and Olympic medals revealed

Kye Whyte is a BMX favourite

Kyle Whyte's age, height, girlfriend, Olympic medals and BMX career explained