Katarina Johnson-Thompson's age, height, parents, partner, net worth, personal bests and Instagram revealed

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is hoping for first place at the 2024 Olympics. Picture: Instagram/@johnsonthompson/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Is Katarina Johnson-Thompson married, how old is she, who are her parents, how tall is she, what is her net worth, what are her PB's, does she have Instagram and how is she friends with Jodie Comer?

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is hoping to go for gold in the Women's Heptathlon at the Paris Olympics, as she continues to represented Team GB.

Following in the footsteps of legendary athlete Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, KJT is hoping to match her performance at the 2023 World Championships and take the win from her fierce competitors. Facing tough competition from Nafi Thiam, Anna Hall and Jade O'Dowda, this wont be an easy contest for the star Olympian.

But while most of us know about Katarina's impressive sporting career, many sports fans have been wanting to know more about her life away from the track.

How old is Katarina Johnson-Thompson, who are her parents, how tall is she, what is her net worth, who is her partner, does she have Instagram and what are her personal bests?

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is taking part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Picture: Getty

How old is Katarina Johnson-Thompson?

Olympic favourite Katarina is 31-years-old and was born on the 9th of January 1993, making her a Capricorn.

Katarina showed athletic promise from a young age, winning a gold medal in the heptathlon at the 2009 World Youth Championships and going on to break Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill's British junior record at the Multistars in 2012.

How tall is Katarina Johnson-Thompson?

Katarina is exactly 6ft tall or 1.83m tall. This makes her taller than competitor Anna Hall who is 5ft 11in and fellow Team GB star Jade O'Dowda who is 5ft 9in.

Where is Katarina Johnson-Thompson from?

Katarina was born in Liverpool, however she spent the first year of her life in Nassau in The Bahamas with her father. After her parents split, Katarina moved back to the UK where she continued her schooling in Halewood and then Woolton.

Katarina Johnson-Thomson is going for gold at the Paris Olympics. Picture: Getty

Who are Katarina Johnson-Thompson's parents?

Team GB star Katarina's parents are Tracey Johnson and Ricardo Thompson. Her mother is British, while her father Ricardo who passed away in 2017, was from The Bahamas.

Her mother is a former dancer while her dad was a production assistant for a TV station in The Bahamas.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2018 about the impact her mum and dad have had on her career, Katarina said: "I had a moment on Monday when I got home to Liverpool with my mum, where she got my three medals out. I am proud of myself because there have been some hard and difficult times.

"But dad definitely spurred me on this year. I wanted to start winning things. I wanted my family to see me doing well. And I think I have done that for sure."

Katarina Johnson-Thompson's parents have helped her throughout her career. Pictured in 2009. Picture: Getty

Who is Katarina Johnson-Thompson's partner Andrew Pozzi?

Olympic legend Katarina is in a relationship with fellow athlete Andrew Pozzi, 32. The pair started dating in 2018 and were both selected to compete at the London 2012 Olympics.

While Katarina took part in the women's heptathlon contest, Andrew qualified for the men's hurdles tournament. However the athlete's journey was marred by injury and he had to pull out of the Games shortly after taking part in his first race.

Their love of athletics seems to be an important part in their relationship, however the pair often share updates of their partnership on social media.

Last year Andrew posted a sweet tribute to Katarina on her birthday, writing: "Happy birthday to my love 👩🏽‍🤝‍👨🏼❤️" as well as including a sweet image of the two together.

Is Katarina Johnson-Thompson married?

Katarina is not married, however she is in a long-term relationship with Andrew Pozzi. The pair do not appear to be engaged at the time of writing either.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is a relationship with Andrew Pozzi. Picture: Instagram/@johnsonthompson

What is Katarina Johnson-Thompson's net worth?

Katarina is estimated to be worth $4.5million, according to Wales Online. As well as the various athletic tournaments she takes part in, the 31-year-old has also worked with brands such as Prep Kitchen UK and Nike which are sure to have boosted her bank balance.

What are Katarina Johnson-Thompson's personal bests?

KJT's personal best for the heptathlon is 6981 points which she achieved at the 2019 World Athletics Championships, setting a new British Record.

Her high jump record was recorded at the 2016 Rio Olympics where she completed a 1.98m jump, while her indoor pentathlon record is 5000 points at the 2015 European Indoor Championships.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is representing Team GB at the Olympics. Picture: Getty

How does Katarina Johnson-Thompson know Jodie Comer?

Sports lovers may be shocked to know that Katarina is close friends with Killing Eve star Jodie Comer. The pair attended St Julie's Catholic High School in Liverpool and have kept in contact ever since.

Speaking about their friendship, Katarina told the Athletic: "She’s an incredible actor and friend. To see her pushing the boundaries and doing things she’s passionate about in such a phenomenal way and for the whole world to see."

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is close friends with Jodie Comer. Picture: Getty

What is Katarina Johnson-Thompson's Instagram?

Fans can follow Katarina on Instagram @johnsonthompson. She currently boasts 273,000 followers and often posts images of her sporting activities as well as days out with friends.