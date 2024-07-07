Lando Norris girlfriend, net worth, nationality, height, and Instagram revealed

Lando Norris will be racing this weekend. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Lando Norris

By Hope Wilson

Who is Lando Norris's girlfriend, how old is he, what is his nationality, how much is he worth and how tall is the McLaren Formula One driver?

Lando Norris is hoping to win the British Grand Prix at Silverstone this weekend, but the McLaren F1 driver may have stiff competition from his teammate Oscar Piastri.

After a dramatic altercation with Max Verstappen at the Austrian GP last weekend, many of us are rooting for the Formula One favourite to take the win. As we watch him weave his way through his competitors, many of us have been wanting to get to know Lando a little bit better.

The skilled driver has managed to gain a legion of fans after appearing on Netflix's Drive to Survive, with viewers admiring his competitive spirit and hilarious personality.

But where was Lando Norris born, how much is he worth, does he have a girlfriend, where was he born and does he have Instagram?

Lando Norris races for McLaren. Picture: Getty

How old is Lando Norris?

Lando is 24-years-old and was born on the 13th of November 1999, making him a Scorpio.

The McLaren driver began his racing career at the age of seven and despite only being 24, he has gone on to carve out a successful F1 career and most recently won the Miami GP in May.

Who is Lando Norris's girlfriend?

While he hasn't confirmed he is in a relationship, Lando is rumoured to be dating Portuguese model Margarida Corceiro.

Prior to meeting Margarida, Lando was in a partnership with Luisinha Oliveira from 2021-2022. Due to extreme attention on their relationship, Lando revealed that both he and Luisinha had received death threats while they were together.

The F1 favourite disclosed to The Sun: "Whether it’s about my personal life, me and my girlfriend, especially the amount of hate pages dedicated to Luisinha now. It is pretty horrific."

Watch Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri on Heart Breakfast here:

Grand Prix superstar Lando Norris fails his driving theory test 🫣

Where is Lando Norris from?

Lando was born in Bristol to parents Adam Norris and Cisca Norris (née Wauman). His mother is originally from the Flanders region of Belgium, resulting in Lando holding both British and Belgian citizenship.

While racing, Lando's nationality is registered as British.

How tall is Lando Norris?

Lando stands at 5ft 6in, making him 1.70m tall.

Compared to his fellow F1 drivers, Lando is on the shorter side, with Esteban Ocon and Alex Alborn topping the height list at 6ft 1in, closely followed by George Russell and Nico Hulkenberg at 6ft on the dot.

Lando Norris is a F1 favourite. Picture: Instagram/Lando Norris

Lando Norris net worth

Formula One icon Lando is estimated to be worth £30million, according to Crash. He made his first appearance on The Sunday Times Young Rich List in 2022 after reportedly netting £10million.

As well as his impressive racing career, Lando has worked with various brands such as Playstation and Tumi as well as launching his own company, Quadrant.

What is Lando Norris's Instagram?

Fans can follow Lando on Instagram @landonorris. He currently boasts 8.7million followers and regularly shares behind-the-scenes images of his race days and bond with his fellow drivers.