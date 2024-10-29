Lucy Watson facts: Made in Chelsea star's age, husband, children, net worth and Instagram revealed

Lucy Watson is appearing on Beyond Chelsea. Picture: Instagram/Lucy Watson

By Hope Wilson

How old is Lucy Watson, who is her husband, does she have Instagram, who is her son and what is her net worth? Here is everything you need to know about the Beyond Chelsea star.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Beyond Chelsea is set to transport us back in time to the iconic days of Made in Chelsea as we see what Lucy Watson has been up to since leaving the show.

Alongside fellow MIC stars Binky Felstead and Rosie Fortescue, we'll catch a glimpse into how Lucy has been navigating life away from the screen, including a peak into her blossoming family and business life.

It's been over eight years since Lucy left Made in Chelsea, so many viewers are keen to learn more about her personal life, including her relationship with James Dunmore and company RENUE.

Who is Lucy Watson's husband, does she have children, how old is she, what is her net worth and does she have Instagram?

Lucy Watson is appearing on Beyond Chelsea with Rosie Fortescue and Binky Felstead. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Lucy Watson?

Lucy was born on the 20th of February 1991 and celebrated her 33rd birthday in 2024.

The Made in Chelsea star was in her early twenties when she made her first appearance on the show and a lot has changed since then.

Speaking about her life post MIC, Lucy said: "Life is very different since I was last on TV. I got married to my long-term partner [who I actually met on TV], we had a baby [who is seven months old] and I have my own business which I am incredibly passionate about.

"I am currently living in London but I am also renovating a dream forever home just outside of London. I’ve got a lot going on, but it’s all very exciting. I’ve grown up quite a bit since you last saw me on screen."

Lucy Watson first gained fame on Made in Chelsea. Picture: Instagram/Lucy Watson

Who is Lucy Watson's husband?

Lucy is married to fellow Made in Chelsea star James Dunmore. The pair met on the show and while their romance did play out on screen, the couple prefer to keep their personal life private.

After dating for years, the pair married in 2021 and tied the knot during a lavish Greek ceremony.

Speaking about her wedding, Lucy said: "If I look sad in these stories it's because I was. It sounds sooo stupid but we spent a year planning the wedding and so much money/time/energy went into it… and on the day of the wedding there was a huge thunderstorm.

"We basically got married in the rain and all the plans we made went out the window... I had been crying about it all morning.

However upon seeing James, her mood lifted. Lucy went on to add: "As soon as I walked down the aisle and saw my soon to be husband smiling back at me, I couldn't stop smiling from that point on and the rain became irrelevant in my mind."

Lucy Watson and James Dunmore met on Made in Chelsea. Picture: Instagram/Lucy Watson

Does Lucy Watson have children?

Lucy and her husband James share seven-month-old son Willoughby James Watson-Dunmore.

The mother-of-one recently opened up about her traumatic birthing experience, telling fans that whilst giving birth, her baby had become distressed as he struggled to come out of the birth canal.

Lucy stated: "You could tell everyone was really worried and the alarm was going off for a while we were like, what is happening?

"They came in and they just said, like, we need to get him out, he’s not in a good way, he’s in distress, this is a life or death situation, we need to get him out, we need to do an emergency caesarean."

She added: "At that point I obviously cried. I was really upset, I didn’t want to have a caesarean, especially in emergency situation. I was really worried about my son, I thought there was a chance we were going to lose him.

"I was worried for my own life as well. But we went through and it will happened really quickly."

Luckily both Willoughby and Lucy made a full recovery and the mother and son often appear together on Lucy's social media.

Lucy Watson has shared some images of her son Willoughby on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Lucy Watson

What is Lucy Watson's net worth?

Lucy is estimated to be worth a staggering £4million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

As well as taking part in Made in Chelsea, Lucy has also created the the label RENUE, written the 'Feed Me Vegan' cookbook, and partnered with various brand over the years, all of which are sure to have boosted her bank balance.

Does Lucy Watson have Instagram?

Fans can follow Lucy on Instagram @lucywatson where she currently boats over one million followers on the platform.

The TV star often shares pictures of her family life as well as their various travels around the world.